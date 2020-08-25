There’s a new Chris Cornell film planned… but his estate say they’ve not approved it

A new film about Soundgarden star Chris Cornell has not been authorised by his estate, according to reports.

The biopic Black Days by Road Rage Films LLC Amerifilms LLC recently came to light when Backstage began the casting process, with the film said to be “based on true events about the last days in the life of grunge music icon Chris Cornell.”

However, it’s now emerged that the movie hasn’t been authorised by the late musician’s estate, with a rep telling Pitchfork that it’s “not sanctioned or approved by the estate. No one contacted the estate for any information.”

Actor and musician John Holiday – who appeared in James Marigold’s 2005 Johnny Cash film Walk The Line – is involved, according to the project’s website, but further details at this point are thin on the ground.

Earlier this week, the statue of Cornell situated outside of Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture was vandalised.

His family issued a statement to say they were “heartbroken” at the news, but vowed to restore the bronze sculpture, and added: “Hate will not win. Chris is Seattle’s son!”

The statue was created by Nick Marra and unveiled at a ceremony in October 2018, which was attended by Cornell’s children Christopher, Toni and Lilly.