London’s famous Carnaby Street is set for a Rolling Stones makeover

The Rolling Stones have announced they’ll soon be opening the doors to their very own store in London.

The flagship store will be situated at 9 Carnaby Street in the Soho area of the city, with fans able to walk in or shop online from September 9.

RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of a partnership between the Stones, Bravado and Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

The shop will sell fashion items and accessories, Baccarat glassware branded with the famous Rolling Stones tongue logo, chairs and scarves from The Soloist, coats and hats from Swedish firm Stutterheim and more.

The Stones say: “Soho has always encapsulated rock’n’roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

To mark the opening of RS No. 9 Carnaby, a new collection of items in ‘Stones Red’ – the band’s official Pantone colour – will also be available.

Fans will also be able to purchase albums and singles, including the upcoming Goats Head Soup reissue, with a statement adding: “You can’t always get what you want, but you’ll definitely be able to get what you need.”

Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic adds: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy.

“RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognised brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”

Goats Head Soup will officially launch on September 4 on various formats, including 4CD and vinyl box set editions. It’ll include the track Scarlet featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page which made its debut recently.

The Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup reissue

Rolling Stones: Goats Head Soup Deluxe Edition

CD1 - 2020 Stereo Mix

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

CD2 - Rarities & Alternative Mixes

1. Scarlet

2. All The Rage

3. Criss Cross

4. 100 Years Ago (Piano Demo)

5. Dancing With Mr D (Instrumental)

6. Heartbreaker (Instrumental)

7. Hide Your Love (Alternative Mix)

8. Dancing With Mr D (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

9. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker) – (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

10. Silver Train (Glyn Johns 1973 Mix)

CD3 - Brussels Affair – Live 1973

1. Brown Sugar

2. Gimme Shelter

3. Happy

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Star Star

6. Dancing With Mr D

7. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

8. Angie

9. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

10. Midnight Rambler

11. Honky Tonk Women

12. All Down The Line

13. Rip This Joint

14. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

15. Street Fighting Man



CD4 - Blu-ray

Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

1. Dancing With Mr D

2. 100 Years Ago

3. Coming Down Again

4. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

5. Angie

6. Silver Train

7. Hide Your Love

8. Winter

9. Can You Hear The Music

10. Star Star

+ Original Videos: Dancing With Mr D, Silver Train & Angie