Coronavirus: tour and festival updates

March 12: The Who postpone UK and Ireland tour

The Who have postponed their UK and Ireland tour which was due to start in Manchester on March 16. Also affected is the band’s headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust. All dates will be rescheduled.

March 12: Yes cancel Cruise To The Edge appearance

Yes have cancelled their appearance at their own Cruise To The Edge festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band have issued a statement to also inform fans that their four-date mini US tour with Alan Parsons Live Project, which was due to take place this month ahead of the cruise, has also been shelved.

March 11: Guns N’ Roses postpone show as Coachella is pushed back

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that their planned show in San Jose, Costa Rica, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 11: Lacuna Coil on Italy's lockdown

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia says she and the rest are the band are well amid the coronavirus outbreak in their homeland of Italy.

March 11: Magnum vow to "f**k coronavirus" and carry on with European tour

UK melodic rock stalwarts Magnum have vowed not to let the coronavirus outbreak interfere with their touring plans. The band say that the flu-like virus – also known as COVID-19 – should not prevent fans from living their lives "to the fullest."

March 10: Pearl Jam postpone tour as Kiss cancel meet and greets

Pearl Jam are the latest artist to change their touring plans in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The band have decided to postpone their upcoming North American tour, which was due to get under way in Toronto on March 18.

March 06: Fan who attended Tool concert diagnosed with coronavirus

A man in his 30s who attended Tool’s recent show in Auckland, New Zealand, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He’s the country’s fourth recorded COVID-19 case, while his wife was the second person in the country to be found carrying the virus.

March 06: Ozzy cancels SXSW appearance, Queen + Adam Lambert postpone show Ozzy was due to attend the world premiere of Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne at South By Southwest later this month. But he won’t now appear due to the spread of the flu-like virus and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Queen & Adam Lambert, meanwhile, have been forced to postpone their show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on May 26 as a result of coronavirus.

March 05: Trivium postpone tour, Hammerfest and HRH AOR are called off

Trivium have were due to play shows this month in the Far East, but with concerns over the flu-like virus increasing, Matt Heafy and co. have been forced to shelve those plans. In addition organisers of the UK’s Hammerfest and HRH AOR have postponed this year’s festivals. Hammerfest was due to take place on March 19-22, while HRH AOR was scheduled for March 12-15.

March 05: Slipknot, Whitesnake and Sons Of Apollo postpone tours

Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo and Michael Schenker Fest have become the latest bands to cancel touring plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

March 02: Lacuna Coil cancel tour dates due to coronavirus fears

Lacuna Coil have canceled a number of their planned shows due to Coronavirus fears. The Italian outfit report that they’ve decided to take the drastic action due to an outbreak of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – in their home region of Lombardy in the north of the country.

February 25: Coronavirus outbreak forces Testament and Exodus to cancel show

Testament have been forced to pull a show in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak. The thrash icons have cancelled their show with Exodus and Death Angel at Milan’s Trezzo Live Club this evening (February 25) after Italian authorities cancelled public events in the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

