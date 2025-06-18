How to watch the Isle of Wight festival 2025: Catch live sets, highlights and more from anywhere
The 2025 Isle of Wight festival is set to get underway this week featuring artists including Stereophonics, Supergrass, James, Lightning Seeds, Pale Waves, Twin Atlantic & more
When: June 19 - June 22, Seaclose Park, Newport
Where: Live streams and highlights on Sky Arts, Sky Mix (Freeview) and Sky Showcase (available through a NOW TV Entertainment package).
This year’s Isle of Wight festival will open its gates on Thursday, June 19, with the live action getting underway on Friday - and you’ll be able to watch live sets, highlights and more from the comfort of your living room via Sky Arts, Sky Mix on Freeview and through Sky Showcase using a NOW TV Entertainment package.
It’s a packed weekend with artists including Stereophonics, James, Supergrass, Lightning Seeds, Pale Waves, Twin Atlantic, Paul Heaton, Razorlight, Busted, Sting and Alison Moyet hitting the stage at Seaclose Park, Newport.
How to watch Isle Of Wight Festival in the UK
If you’re based in the UK, you can watch the action from 7.00pm BST on Friday, June 20 through Sky Arts and Sky Mix on Freeview. You can also watch via the Sky Showcase channel, which is available through a NOW TV Entertainment package.
You’ll also be able to watch selected highlights on the Sky TV YouTube channel.
How to watch Isle Of Wight Festival from anywhere
If you’re out of the UK on holiday this weekend and don’t want to miss any of the Isle of Wight action, you can use a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory.
NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the Isle Of Wight Festival, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Sign in to your NOW TV account, turn up the volume and relax. You're all set to watch a full weekend of excellent music live from Seaclose Park, Newport.
