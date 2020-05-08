Rammstein cancel 2020 European Stadium tour

Rammstein have cancelled their 2020 European stadium tour.

A statement on their website said: “Due to local event restrictions related to COVID-19, which now affect almost all planned dates, the band's 2020 stadium tour can unfortunately not take place.

“We are currently checking whether it is possible to reschedule the dates and will communicate any updates as soon as possible!

“All tickets will remain valid until then.

“Thank you again for your understanding and patience.”

The German band have become the latest band to pull a tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European tour was due to begin on May 25 in Klagenfurt, Austria. The full list of dates that have been cancelled are below.

The band have not announced whether their US tour, due to start in late August, will go ahead.

Rammstein North American 2020 tour

Aug 20: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Aug 27: Washington FedExField, DC

Aug 30: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 19: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico