Record Store Day postponed until June in wake of growing Coronavirus concerns

Record Store Day 2020 has been postponed due to "unprecedented uncertainty" around the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, traditionally the biggest day of the year for record sales, was set to take place on April 18 and will now go ahead on June 20.

The organisers said via a statement on their social media channels: “We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20th.

"This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first. This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.

"We’re working with all of our partners and our stores to make this change as smooth as possible for everyone: customers, record stores, artists, labels and more. Record Store Day is everywhere and we want to hold our party when everyone can gather around safely to celebrate life, art, music and the culture of the indie record store.

"Given the challenges now facing the independent record store community, we urge music fans to continue to support their local record shop in whichever way they can to see us through what is about to become a very challenging time.

"Thank you as ever for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the record stores on June 20th."

Concerns around the spread of coronavirus have seen numerous tours and festivals cancelled. My Chemical Romance, Machine Head, Rage Against The Machine, Tool, The Who and Chelsea Wolfe are among the artists to have cancelled dates, while Coachella, Download Australia and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have all been cancelled or postponed. Live Nation and AEG have suspended all large-scale tours until April.

For a full run-down of gigs, tours and festivals affected by coronavirus, head to our coronavirus updates page, which is kept up-to-date with developments as we get them.