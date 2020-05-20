Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone the 2020 Hella Mega tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have officially postponed their summer Hella Mega tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trio of bands were due to kick off the run at La Defense Arena in Paris on June 13 before further European shows, with dates also planned for North America later in the year.

The entire North American run will be moved into 2021, while shows in mainland Europe have been postponed. However, the concerts planned for the UK and Ireland are still listed as going ahead between June 24-29.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have issued a joint statement which reads: “Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.

“We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets.

“All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

Green Day released their 13th studio album Father Of All… in February, while Weezer recently released their new single Hero from their upcoming album Van Weezer. Fall Out Boy released their single Dear Future (Hands Up) on the day the original tour dates were announced.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France - POSTPONED

Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands - POSTPONED

Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium - POSTPONED

Jun 19: Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - POSTPONED

Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria - POSTPONED

Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA - RESCHEDULED

Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA - RESCHEDULED

Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA - RESCHEDULED

Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA - RESCHEDULED

Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO - RESCHEDULED

Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX - RESCHEDULED

Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX - RESCHEDULED

Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL - RESCHEDULED

Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL - RESCHEDULED

Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA - RESCHEDULED

Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN - RESCHEDULED

Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL - RESCHEDULED

Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA - RESCHEDULED

Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA - RESCHEDULED

Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI - RESCHEDULED

Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC - RESCHEDULED

Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY - RESCHEDULED

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON - RESCHEDULED

Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA - RESCHEDULED

Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA - RESCHEDULED