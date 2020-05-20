Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer postpone the 2020 Hella Mega tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have officially postponed their summer Hella Mega tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trio of bands were due to kick off the run at La Defense Arena in Paris on June 13 before further European shows, with dates also planned for North America later in the year.
The entire North American run will be moved into 2021, while shows in mainland Europe have been postponed. However, the concerts planned for the UK and Ireland are still listed as going ahead between June 24-29.
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy have issued a joint statement which reads: “Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year.
“We’ll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets.
“All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”
Green Day released their 13th studio album Father Of All… in February, while Weezer recently released their new single Hero from their upcoming album Van Weezer. Fall Out Boy released their single Dear Future (Hands Up) on the day the original tour dates were announced.
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020
Jun 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France - POSTPONED
Jun 14: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands - POSTPONED
Jun 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium - POSTPONED
Jun 19: Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - POSTPONED
Jun 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria - POSTPONED
Jun 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK
Jun 26: London Stadium, UK
Jun 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, UK
Jun 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland
Jul 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA - RESCHEDULED
Jul 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA - RESCHEDULED
Jul 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA - RESCHEDULED
Jul 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA - RESCHEDULED
Jul 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO - RESCHEDULED
Jul 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX - RESCHEDULED
Aug 01: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX - RESCHEDULED
Aug 05: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL - RESCHEDULED
Aug 06: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL - RESCHEDULED
Aug 08: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA - RESCHEDULED
Aug 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN - RESCHEDULED
Aug 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL - RESCHEDULED
Aug 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA - RESCHEDULED
Aug 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA - RESCHEDULED
Aug 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI - RESCHEDULED
Aug 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC - RESCHEDULED
Aug 22: New York Citi Field, NY - RESCHEDULED
Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON - RESCHEDULED
Aug 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA - RESCHEDULED
Aug 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA - RESCHEDULED