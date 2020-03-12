The Who postpone UK and Ireland tour due to coronavirus

The Who have announced they’ve postponed their upcoming UK and Ireland tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to kick off the Moving On shows on March 16 in Manchester, but the tour will no longer go ahead on the original dates.

The Who’s headline show in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, which was due to take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on March 28, is also off.

A statement reads: “After serious consideration, it is with much regret that The Who have postponed their UK tour, due to start next Monday March 16 in Manchester at the Manchester Arena and finishing at Wembley SSE Arena on April 8.

“The fans' safety is paramount and given the developing coronavirus situation, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows. The dates will be rescheduled for later in the year. All tickets will be honoured.”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey says the shows will “definitely happen” at some point in the future and adds: “It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

Guitarist Pete Townshend said The Who “haven't reached this decision easily, but given the concerns about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead.”

He adds: “If one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert it would be one too many.”

The Teenage Cancer Trust show will also be rescheduled, with further details to be revealed in due course.

For up to date news on all tour and show cancellations and postponements due to coronavirus, bookmark our hub page.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.

The Who 2020 UK and Ireland postponed shows

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 18: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Mar 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Mar 23: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Mar 25: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Mar 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 01: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Apr 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Apr 06: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Apr 08: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK