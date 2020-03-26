The UK’s Download festival has been officially cancelled

Organisers of the UK’s Download festival have today confirmed that this year’s event has been cancelled.

It was due to take place at Castle Donington on June 12-14 with Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down set to headline.

But with the music world in turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 event.

A statement reads: “Download festival will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead.

“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed. We extend our heartfelt apologies to all of you – we really did try to make this work.

“Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing lineup for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.”

Organisers say they are working with their ticket partners regarding refunds, and report that they’ll be in touch with fans to update them on the situation.

Fans can also hang on to their tickets and carry them over to Download 2021.

Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down were due to be joined on the bill by other artists including Korn, Deftones, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men, Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, The Pretty Reckless, Airbourne, The Offspring, Skillet, Baroness, Mastodon, Lacuna Coil, Sepultura, Alter Bridge, The Darkness and Funeral For A Friend and Amaranthe.