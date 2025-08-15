Dream Theater hook up with Z2 Comics for special Parasomnia graphic novel release
Reunited US prog metallers Dream Theater have released their new Parasomnia: The Graphic Album in various formats
US prog metal titans Dream Theater have hooked up with acclaimed music graphic novel specialists Z2 to create the brand new Parasomnia: The Graphic Album.
The new graphic novel features eight new stories that reflect the subject matter of the eight songs from Dream Theater's sixteenth studio album, which examines the impact of the dreaming world on our everyday lives.
Eisner-winning cover artist, Tony Harris, whose iconography for each song is featured on the cover, and begins each chapter, but is also available in the deluxe editions as a set of collectable enamel pins, while the stories also feature the artistic work of a raft of Nebula, Locus, Inkpot and Eisner award-winning writers and artists. You can see some examples of the new art below.
“It’s been so awesome getting to work with the Z2 team on this epic collaboration," enthuses guitarist John Petrucci. "Having the opportunity to explore alternative interpretations of the songs on Parasomnia through the eyes of so many talented artists has been truly inspirational. The unique storytelling talents of all the writers as well as the incredible artwork that reflects so many different styles of graphic artistry was just amazing to witness. I think fans of this media, our DT community and just anyone who appreciates stunning displays of human creativity will really enjoy this dark and sometimes twisted journey through the realm of Parasomnia!”
“When Dream Theater reunited last year, like many fans, I was overjoyed that the greatest prog metal band of all time was back in business, enthuses Z2 President, Josh Bernstein. “We not only had to do this book, but we had to use our ace in the hole and the only editor that edits in 15/8 time, Rantz Hoseley. Can’t sleep? Perhaps try some Parasomnia…”
Parasomnia: The Graphic Album is available as a slipcased Platinum Edition, signed by the band, as a deluxe bundle with Z2's Exclusive Variant of Parasomnia double LP in Translucent Sea Blue vinyl with a set of eight pin badges, as the graphic novel alone and as the double vinyl as well.
An exclusive Tour Edition will be available to purchase on Dream Theater's US through September and October.
