Lacuna Coil on Italy's coronavirus lockdown: Everybody thinks it's Resident Evil country

Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia says she and the rest are the band are well amid the coronavirus outbreak in their homeland of Italy.

The band called off a number of live shows last week due to the spread of COVID-19 in their home region of Lombardy in the north of the country.

Since then, the Italian government have imposed a nationwide lockdown to try and contain the flu-like virus. Now Scabbia has spoken out, saying that the current situation in the country isn’t as bad as the media is making it appear.

Scabbia tells NME: “What I want to do is reassure our fans that we are OK. After the first news of coronavirus, I got tonnes of messages from fans asking me in panic: ‘Are you OK? Are you sick? Is the fever high? Can you stand up? Are you dying?’

“And I’m like, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I’m doing just fine. I’m home, I’m watching TV, I’m relaxing after the South American tour.’ But everybody thinks that Italy is this Resident Evil country and everybody was close to death.

“So what myself and other Italian bands are doing is try to use our social media to reassure everyone that the situation is not as insane as some media is painting.”

While Lacuna Coil are currently on lockdown, they’ve taken the opportunity of releasing a live video for their Black Anima track Save Me, which can be watched below.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the flu-like virus which covers basic protective measures against Coronavirus.