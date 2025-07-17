Steve Miller Band cancel all upcoming shows, citing "extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires"
The Steve Miller Band's summer tour was scheduled to kick off next month
The Steve Miller Band have cancelled all their upcoming shows. The band, who were scheduled to kick off their 2025 summer tour at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Stage in Mount Pleasant, MI, on August 13, broke the news via a statement posted on social media.
"You make music with your instincts," reads the statement. "You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts. The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.
"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So… you can blame it on the weather. The tour is cancelled.
"Don’t know where, don’t know when... we hope to see you all again. Wishing you all peace, love and happiness. Please take care of each other."
The move comes in the wake of an increasing number of high-profile outdoor shows ditched due to extreme weather conditions brought on by climate change.
Tour insurance premiums over the last decade have doubled due to the increased risk of weather-related cancellations, and in 2024, Lara Seaver, director of projects at Reverb, a company who work with touring musicians to reduce their environmental impact, told Rolling Stone that such incidents were on the increase.
"When I first joined Reverb, probably one out of every 10 acts we worked with would have at least one weather cancellation when they went on tour," said Seaver. "Now, pretty much every artist we work with has a weather incident. The increase and severity is increasing."
