"We’re devastated." Deftones cancel Glastonbury festival appearance due to illness

Deftones have pulled out of their scheduled appearance at Glastonbury festival tonight, June 28.

In a statement shared on their Instagram Stories, the band say: "In an unfortunate development, an illness in the band is going to prevent us from playing Glastonbury tonight.

"We’re devastated to be missing out on something we’ve been looking forward to for months, but sometimes circumstances out of our control interfere with things we want to do the most.

‘We really hope to return to Glastonbury soon, and as it currently stands, we plan on seeing you tomorrow at Crystal Palace."

The band are due to play at London's Crystal Palace tomorrow, June 29, with Weezer and High Vis in support.

This would have been only the second time Deftones have graced Worthy Farm, the Sacramento band having previously played in 1998. This year's Glastonbury also features Weezer, Turnstile, Biffy Clyro and The Prodigy and many, many more.



You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.



If you live outside the UK and don't want to miss the festival coverage, you can watch it live on the BBC's iPlayer service, with the help of a VPN.



Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Glastonbury outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also the chance to grab an Amazon gift card if you sign up to Nord's two-year package.