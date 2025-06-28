"We’re devastated." Deftones cancel Glastonbury festival appearance due to illness
"An illness in the band is going to prevent us from playing Glastonbury tonight"
Deftones have pulled out of their scheduled appearance at Glastonbury festival tonight, June 28.
In a statement shared on their Instagram Stories, the band say: "In an unfortunate development, an illness in the band is going to prevent us from playing Glastonbury tonight.
"We’re devastated to be missing out on something we’ve been looking forward to for months, but sometimes circumstances out of our control interfere with things we want to do the most.
‘We really hope to return to Glastonbury soon, and as it currently stands, we plan on seeing you tomorrow at Crystal Palace."
The band are due to play at London's Crystal Palace tomorrow, June 29, with Weezer and High Vis in support.
This would have been only the second time Deftones have graced Worthy Farm, the Sacramento band having previously played in 1998. This year's Glastonbury also features Weezer, Turnstile, Biffy Clyro and The Prodigy and many, many more.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
