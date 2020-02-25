Coronavirus outbreak forces Testament and Exodus to cancel show

Testament have been forced to pull a show in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The thrash icons have cancelled their show with Exodus and Death Angel at Milan’s Trezzo Live Club this evening (February 25) after Italian authorities cancelled public events in the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The band tweeted: “EMERGENCY - Milano, Italy show for tomorrow 2/25 has been CANCELLED due to public health concerns.”

Many towns and cities in Northern Italy have been put in lockdown after 200 cases of the virus were confirmed.

According to an Instagram post from support band Death Angel, the next show, in Zurich, will go ahead as planned.

