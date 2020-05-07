Iron Maiden cancel all 2020 shows, announce 2021 tour dates

Iron Maiden have confirmed that they will play no more shows this year, and that their upcoming Legacy Of The Beast tour dates have been rescheduled for 2021.

In a statement, longtime band manager Rod Smallwood says, "Due to the continuing health issues Worldwide around COVID-19 we regretfully inform you that Iron Maiden will now not be playing any concerts until June 2021.

"However, we are now in a position to give you details of our touring plans in respect to those shows we had hoped to play this year.

"Firstly, we are very pleased to tell you that we’ve managed to reschedule all our European own-shows on the Legacy Of The Beast tour for June/July 2021 with the exception of Moscow, St Petersburg, Weert and Zurich which unfortunately we have been unable to re-arrange in this period."

The band have also added two further shows in Arnhem and Antwerp.

Smallwood continues, "We are in the process of inviting back all the special guests and supports who were due to play with us this year. Where any band is unable to commit to this due to their own rescheduling situations, we will look at finding other suitable acts of equivalent stature. The majority are already confirmed and can be found on the tour page at IronMaiden.com.

"Re-arranging the headline Festival dates has unfortunately not been possible. This is mainly because we already had an extremely busy year lined up for 2021 and, as I’m sure you can imagine, a great deal of forward planning has already gone on and there’s only so much we can do within the timeline and logistics already in place. The band enjoy playing at Festivals so please be assured we will get back to as many of these as we can at another time.

The band are also working on plans to revisit Australia and visiting New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, Dubai and Israel – where dates were due to kick off this month – in the first half of 2022.

Smallwood finishes by saying, "The band are all fine and send you guys their best wishes, they are very much looking forward to getting back on stage next year and seeing you all so, please, continue to take care of yourselves and stay smart."

The full tour dates are below.

Yesterday, Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith introduced a video in which the band's roadies mimed along to the classic Aces High. The band also released a range of football shirts in Brazil, while last week saw the announcement of the Live Collection, the latest in the band's series of CD remasters.

Iron Maiden 2021 Legacy Of The Beast tour

Jun 11: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 13: Bremen Bürgerweide, Geermany

Jun 15: Prague Sinobo Stadium, Czech Republic

Jun 16: Wiener Neustadt Stadium Open Air, Austria

Jun 19: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Jun 21: Lisbon Estadio Nacional, Portugal

Jun 24: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy

Jun 26: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 27: Antwerps Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jun 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 03: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 08: Cologne Rhein-Energie-Stadium, Geremany

Jul 10: Arnhem GelreDome, Holland

Jul 11: Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France