Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

This year's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual event was due to take place at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, with artists including Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode, set to be enshrined.

However, the ceremony won’t take place as planned due to the spread of the flu-like virus, with a statement from bosses saying: “The health and safety of our fans and visitors is our highest priority.

“Given recent news regarding coronavirus and the urging by Ohio governor Mike DeWine regarding large public gatherings, we have made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year.”

The statement continues: “This week, Cleveland Mayor Frank G Jackson issued a proclamation of civil emergency with the goal of minimising the impact, severity and duration of COVID-19 as it spreads.”

Mayor Jackson added: “To me, the most important thing is minimising the impact of the coronavirus. County executive Armond Budish also issued a state of Emergency declaration yesterday that helped inform our decision.”

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame museum will remain open, while details of the rescheduled event will be announced in due course.

Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode will be joined in the Class Of 2020 by T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on tour and show postponements and cancellations due to coronavirus on Louder’s dedicated hub page. This will be updated regularly with news as we get it.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.