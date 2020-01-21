Yes announce tour with Alan Parsons Live Project

Yes have announced a run of four US shows for March.

Steve Howe, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Alan White, and Geoff Downes have lined up the concerts prior to their Cruise To The Edge, which will depart from Miami on March 27.

Yes will play in North Charlestown, Clearwater, Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale – and they’ll be joined by Alan Parsons Live Project.

Guitarist Howe says: “We can't think of a better way to lead into our Cruise To The Edge than with five shows in the South-East.”

Drummer White adds: “Florida and South Carolina in the spring sounds absolutely perfect for a British band like us. We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of Yes music.”

Tickets for the four shows will go on sale from 10am ET this coming Friday (January 24) with the band expected to announce further North American concerts for later in the year in due course.

When they return from Cruise To The Edge, Yes will head back across the Atlantic for their UK and European tour which will celebrate 1974 album Relayer.

Find a full list of Yes’ 2020 tour dates below.

Yes 2020 tour dates

Mar 19: North Charlestown PAC, SC

Mar 22: Cleawater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Mar 24: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Mar 25: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center

Mar 27: Miami Cruise To The Edge, FL

Apr 24: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 25: Madrid Box Vistalegre, Spain

Apr 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Apr 28: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 29: Rome Santa Cecilia-Parco Della Musica, Italy

Apr 30: Padova Teatro Geox, Italy

May 02: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

May 04: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 05: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

May 07: Stewintorvariete Halle, Germany

May 08: Berlin Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

May 09: Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland

May 11: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 12: Helsinki Circus, Finland

May 14: Stockholm Circus, Sweden

May 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 16: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark

May 18: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 19: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 20: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 22: Paris Olympia, France

May 23: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands

May 24: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 27: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 29: York Barbican, UK

May 30: Gateshead The Sage, UK

May 31: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Jun 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Jun 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 07: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland