Yes announce tour with Alan Parsons Live Project

Yes have announced a run of four US shows for March.
Steve Howe, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood, Alan White, and Geoff Downes have lined up the concerts prior to their Cruise To The Edge, which will depart from Miami on March 27.
Yes will play in North Charlestown, Clearwater, Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale – and they’ll be joined by Alan Parsons Live Project.
Guitarist Howe says: “We can't think of a better way to lead into our Cruise To The Edge than with five shows in the South-East.”
Drummer White adds: “Florida and South Carolina in the spring sounds absolutely perfect for a British band like us. We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of Yes music.”
Tickets for the four shows will go on sale from 10am ET this coming Friday (January 24) with the band expected to announce further North American concerts for later in the year in due course.
When they return from Cruise To The Edge, Yes will head back across the Atlantic for their UK and European tour which will celebrate 1974 album Relayer.
Find a full list of Yes’ 2020 tour dates below.
Yes 2020 tour dates
Mar 19: North Charlestown PAC, SC
Mar 22: Cleawater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL
Mar 24: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL
Mar 25: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center
Mar 27: Miami Cruise To The Edge, FL
Apr 24: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Apr 25: Madrid Box Vistalegre, Spain
Apr 26: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Apr 28: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Apr 29: Rome Santa Cecilia-Parco Della Musica, Italy
Apr 30: Padova Teatro Geox, Italy
May 02: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
May 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
May 05: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
May 07: Stewintorvariete Halle, Germany
May 08: Berlin Theatre am Potsdamer Platz, Germany
May 09: Wroclaw Narodowe Forum Muzyki, Poland
May 11: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia
May 12: Helsinki Circus, Finland
May 14: Stockholm Circus, Sweden
May 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
May 16: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet, Denmark
May 18: Aarhus Train, Denmark
May 19: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany
May 20: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
May 22: Paris Olympia, France
May 23: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Netherlands
May 24: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium
May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK
May 27: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK
May 29: York Barbican, UK
May 30: Gateshead The Sage, UK
May 31: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK
Jun 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Jun 03: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Jun 05: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
Jun 07: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland