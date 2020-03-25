2000 Trees “hopeful” festival will proceed as planned as more headliners confirmed

The organiser of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival, James Scarlett, has issued a statement to say he’s still “super hopeful” that this year’s event will go ahead as planned.

The festival is scheduled to take place on July 9-11 at Upcote Farm near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing turmoil in the world of live music, and the UK introducing severe restrictions on the number of people who can gather together, there have been fears that further live events might have to be shelved – especially after the Glastonbury announcement last week.

But in a statement which also confirms that AFI and Thrice will both headline the event alongside Jimmy Eat World, Scarlett says: “Clearly these are difficult times in the world and indeed, the festival industry, and it would seem that uncertainty is everyone's new normal.

“However as it stands, we’re still super hopeful that 2000 Trees 2020 can go ahead in July as planned.

“Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball though, so we are looking into all possible options and should the ban on gatherings continue for the next few months, we may have to look at moving 2000 Trees to later in the year. But again, as it stands, we sincerely hope this won’t be necessary.

“As people can probably imagine, you don't just magic a festival out of thin air the week before, therefore we are continuing to work behind the scenes on 2000 Trees 2020. This way we can make sure that, when we get the green light, we have everything in place to host an amazing party for everyone. And for an amazing festival, you obviously need headliners!”

Scarlett adds: “With that in mind, we’re very excited to let everyone know that when this has all passed, AFI and Thrice will be joining Jimmy Eat World as 2000 Trees headliners. Not only that, but we also have 16 more bands to get excited about.

“For now though, the most important thing we can all do is keep looking after ourselves and in turn others, take advice from the experts and support the most vulnerable in our communities. Big love to everyone.”

AFI will headline the Friday night, with guitarist Jade Puget saying: "I was reading that 2000 Trees was started by a group of friends who said, ‘We want to start a festival,’ and I think that’s amazing.

"I wish that would happen all over the world, because there’s less corporate interest and when it’s being run by people that clearly love music, good things can happen. Even if it’s not the biggest festival in the world, those festivals are important and they’re putting bands on the bill that may not yet be able to play those huge events and that’s incredibly important to foster.”

Thrice will headline the Sunday evening by playing Vheissu in full, along with other tracks from their catalogue.

Vocalist and guitarist Dustin Kensrue says: “Any time you can get a fresh take on the live music experience and not have it filtered through something that’s been going for too long is cool. I think this sounds really exciting, especially being out in the trees and the mud and all that!”

Other artists announced today are The Chats, Against The Current, Anti-Flag, Lonely The Brave, Royal Republic, Black Peaks, Crossfaith, Kneecap, Saint Agnes, Orchards, Chubby & The Gang, Leeched, Beachtape, Gnarlah and Fresh.

Visit the 2000 Trees festival website for further information.