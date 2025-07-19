Metallica save dance music festival from cancellation after fire destroys main stage

Thousands of dance music fans are enjoying the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium this weekend after heavy metal heroes Metallica stepped in to save the event from cancellation.

The main stage for the huge EDM event in the town of Boom in Belgium's Antwerp province was decimated by fire this week, just days before the gates were due to open.

Fans looking forward to seeing artists including Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5 and David Guetta feared they would miss out. But the kings of thrash metal stepped in to keep things on track.

Metallica's stage was in storage in Austria and was quickly flown to Belgium on short notice according to HLN News.

DJ Martin Garrix, who performed at Tomorrowland on Friday, posted a photo of him hanging out with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and wrote in a social media post: "I can not believe I’m actually typing this… but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles – and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

Metallica's stage set, which features a giant wall of TV screens, was being stored ahead of the resumption of their massive M72 World Tour. Remaining dates can be viewed below.

A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) A photo posted by on

Metallica M72 Tour 2025

Nov 01: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Nov 05: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Nov 08: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 19: Auckland Eden Park, New Zealand

Dec 03: Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre Sakhir, Bahrain

Dec 06: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

May 09: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

May 13: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 19: Chorzów Stadion Śląski, Poland

May 22: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

May 24: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany

May 27: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 03: Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy

Jun 11: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary

Jun 13: Budapest Puskas Arena, Hungary

Jun 19: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jun 21: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jun 25: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jun 28: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 03: London Stadium, UK

Jul 05: London Stadium, UK