Hot off stealing the show at Glastonbury festival, Turnstile announce UK/Europe tour dates with The Garden and High Vis
Hardcore’s good time boys will trek across Europe in October and November
One day after playing an acclaimed set at Glastonbury festival, hardcore punk heroes Turnstile have announced a tour of the UK and Europe.
The Baltimore band will play across the continent with support from The Garden and High Vis in October and November. Pre-sale for tickets will kick off on Wednesday, July 2, at 10am local time and general sale starts on Friday, July 4, also at 10am.
The run includes a mammoth booking at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on November 5. See the full list of announced dates below.
Following pop megastar Charli XCX’s onstage prediction of a ‘Turnstile Summer’ at Coachella in April, the five-piece seem to have been doing their best to deliver. They released new album Never Enough, the follow-up to 2021’s lauded and thrice Grammy-nominated Glow On, to acclaim on June 6. It was also a commercial success, reaching number nine on the American charts and number 11 in the UK.
One week after Never Enough came out, Turnstile headlined the inaugural edition of Outbreak festival London at Victoria Park, supported by High Vis, Knocked Loose and others. Hammer attended their Glastonbury set on Sunday (June 29) and awarded it a perfect five stars.
Journalist Stephen Hill wrote: “[Singer Brandon] Yates jumps into the crowd to high five as many people as he can after the set end, as it appears even he knows what the entire world would have seen today.
“Turnstile are rock’s future, and this is a milestone performance that will be spoken about in hushed tones for a very, very long time.”
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Before the European tour kicks off on October 31, Turnstile will play a series of North American headline and festival shows. The run starts with a slot at Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada on July 12.
Turnstile 2025 European tour dates:
Oct 31: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland*
Nov 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 03: Manchester Depot Mayfield, UK
Nov 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Nov 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Nov 14: Berlin UFO im Velodrom, Germany
Nov 16: Paris Zénith Paris – La Villette, France
Nov 18: München Zenith, Germany
Nov 20: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Nov 24: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 26: Lisbon LAV Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal
Nov 27: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
* = no The Garden
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.