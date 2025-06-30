Hot off stealing the show at Glastonbury festival, Turnstile announce UK/Europe tour dates with The Garden and High Vis

One day after playing an acclaimed set at Glastonbury festival, hardcore punk heroes Turnstile have announced a tour of the UK and Europe.

The Baltimore band will play across the continent with support from The Garden and High Vis in October and November. Pre-sale for tickets will kick off on Wednesday, July 2, at 10am local time and general sale starts on Friday, July 4, also at 10am.

The run includes a mammoth booking at London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace on November 5. See the full list of announced dates below.

Following pop megastar Charli XCX’s onstage prediction of a ‘Turnstile Summer’ at Coachella in April, the five-piece seem to have been doing their best to deliver. They released new album Never Enough, the follow-up to 2021’s lauded and thrice Grammy-nominated Glow On, to acclaim on June 6. It was also a commercial success, reaching number nine on the American charts and number 11 in the UK.

One week after Never Enough came out, Turnstile headlined the inaugural edition of Outbreak festival London at Victoria Park, supported by High Vis, Knocked Loose and others. Hammer attended their Glastonbury set on Sunday (June 29) and awarded it a perfect five stars.

Journalist Stephen Hill wrote: “[Singer Brandon] Yates jumps into the crowd to high five as many people as he can after the set end, as it appears even he knows what the entire world would have seen today.

“Turnstile are rock’s future, and this is a milestone performance that will be spoken about in hushed tones for a very, very long time.”

Before the European tour kicks off on October 31, Turnstile will play a series of North American headline and festival shows. The run starts with a slot at Ottawa Bluesfest in Canada on July 12.

Oct 31: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland*

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 03: Manchester Depot Mayfield, UK

Nov 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 14: Berlin UFO im Velodrom, Germany

Nov 16: Paris Zénith Paris – La Villette, France

Nov 18: München Zenith, Germany

Nov 20: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 24: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 26: Lisbon LAV Lisboa ao Vivo, Portugal

Nov 27: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

* = no The Garden