Yes announce rescheduled UK tour dates

Yes have rescheduled their Album Series UK tour.

The band were due to head out on the road this month, opening at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall on May 26 – but those plans have been shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new shows, which will see Yes celebrate their 1974 album Relayer by playing it in its entirety, will now take place in 2021 – with the first date at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on May 16.

Yes drummer Alan White explains: “Many things have changed in the world these past few months. My appreciation for the freedoms we’ve enjoyed in the past has grown along with my gratitude for all the people caring for humanity throughout the world.

"I can’t wait to be on stage again in front of real audiences playing Yes music. I’m hoping we can bring some joy and positivity back into our lives.

"Please take care and stay safe, we want to see our many fans and friends again in 2021.”

Tickets purchased for the 2020 shows will remain valid for the 2021 dates.

Each night will see Yes play two sets. The first will see the band perform a selection of classic tracks, while the second will see Relayer played in full.

Find a full list of dates below.

Last month, Yes revealed the rescheduled dates for their European tour, with those shows now set to kick off in Lisbon on April 11, 2021.

Yes The Album Series Relayer 2021 UK tour

May 16: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 17: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 19: York Barbican, UK

May 20: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 22: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 23: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 24: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 28: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Yes The Album Series Relayer 2021 European tour

Apr 11: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 12: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain

Apr 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 15: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Apr 16: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Apr 17: Rome Teatro della Conciliazione, Italy

Apr 19: Zurich Volkhaus, Switzerland

Apr 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 21: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

Apr 23: Halle (Saale) Steintor-Varieté, Germany

Apr 24: Prague Forum Karlín, Czech Republic

Apr 25: Wroclaw Narodow Forum Muzyki, Poland

Apr 27: Wroclaw Stodola, Poland

Apr 30: Tallinn Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia

May 01: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

May 03: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

May 04: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

May 05: Aarhus Train, Denmark

May 07: Helsingor Kulturværftet, Denmark

May 08: Monchengladbach Red Box, Germany

May 09: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

May 12: Leuven Het Depot, Belgium

May 13: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg, Netherlands