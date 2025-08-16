“Brought back to life with tremendous care… instruments pop out that even diehard devotees may have previously missed”: Cardiacs’ On Land And In The Sea

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

There was a fusty, claustrophobic aura surrounding Cardiacs’ 1988 debut album, A Little Man And A House And The Whole World Window. Released 14 months later, On Land And In The Sea captured them basking in psychedelic sunshine. Less a transformation than a giddy blossoming, it showcased their self-created world of imagination, wonder and squint-eyed eccentricity.

Leader and chief songwriter Tim Smith may or may not have been thrilled by an increasing amount of attention from the music mainstream, momentary approval from Steve Wright on Radio 1 included, but his music spoke only of feverish, mischievous delight.

The primitive, angular clatter of Cardiacs’ earliest efforts had grown into something bigger and more ambitious. Still impossible to define, Smith’s blend of scratchy punk, florid, lysergic prog and unhinged but disarming lyrics collided with their creator’s evolving mastery of the production process.

The Everso Closely Guarded Line - YouTube Watch On

Whether through savant-like instinct, refined technical expertise or most likely both, On Land And In The Sea remains the ultimate showcase for the band’s pre-90s pomp, and comes eerily close to equalling the chaotic euphoria of their legendary live shows. For many who were there at the time, it is as perfect as can be.

Unavailable on vinyl for decades, the album has been brought back to life with tremendous care. A new remaster leaves no grubby fingerprints on Smith’s original vision, but has instead made all of the multifarious instrumentation ping out with renewed clarity.

There are xylophones and woodwind popping out of the woodwork that even diehard devotees may have previously missed. Cherished gems like Baby Heart Dirt, Arnald and The Duck And Roger The Horse return as gently enhanced versions of their best selves; while transcendent epic The Everso Closely Guarded Line has never sounded more triumphant or touching. As any Cardiacs fan will attest, this is one of the greatest records ever made. Praise him!

On Land And In The Sea is on sale now via Alphabet Business Concern.