Evanescence and Within Temptation postpone European Tour

Evanescence and Within Temptation have been forced to postpone their co-headline European tour until later this year.

The decision was taken in the wake of Live Nation and AEG asking artists both at home and abroad to halt their current tours, as the music industry reels from the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



The bands' Worlds Collide tour was due to kick off in Brussels on April 4, and will now move to later this year. Specific information dates for the rescheduled shows will be available shortly, but all existing tickets & VIP Packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

“As many of you have already predicted, it is beyond our control that our upcoming European tour will have to be postponed," says Evanescence singer Amy Lee. "The show will go on, and we are already busy locking in the new dates for this fall. We are disappointed to make you wait, but fully agree that your health, safety and lives are more important than a concert.

"We will be releasing the first new music from our new album very soon, and are going to turn our full focus toward that till the show can go on. Stay tuned for new dates and new music. We love you!”



Within Temptation singer Sharon Den Adel added: “We are sorry to announce that our tour will be postponed. Nevertheless, in the meantime we will continue our preparation for the most kick-ass tour ever and more good news, new Within Temptation material will see daylight before the tour starts.

"We can’t wait to see you when the time comes. In the meantime take care & be safe."

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.