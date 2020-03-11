Magnum vow to "f**k coronavirus" and carry on with European tour

UK melodic rock stalwarts Magnum have vowed not to let the coronavirus outbreak interfere with their touring plans. The band, who are introducing new bass player Dennis Ward on their forthcoming run of European dates, say that the flu-like virus – also known as COVID-19 – should not prevent fans from living their lives "to the fullest."

"Let's get this right out there," say the band, in a statement of Facebook. "The band are not going to cancel the tour."

The statement continues, "We've been in rehearsal for three weeks now. We're all in excellent health. Dennis has been fitting in fantastically and we're looking forward to playing our new material for the first time to as many people as possible.

"We are contractually obliged to play every single show and we intend to do so.

"We'd urge every fan and indeed every human being around the world to not fall into the trap of allowing fear and misinformation surrounding the virus to prevent them from living their lives to the fullest.

"If a band with an average age of nearly 60 are chomping at the bit to get on a tour bus and go and play our hearts out for three months solid we sincerely hope that you're not too afraid to come out and see us! Pack these venues out and show us what Magnum fans are made of.

"F**k coronavirus. See you on the road."

Artists including Pearl Jam, Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their live commitments curtailed due to the outbreak, while last week a fan attending Tool’s recent show in Auckland, New Zealand, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.

Magnum's most recent album, The Serpent's Rings, was released in January.

Magnum European Tour 2020

Mar 19: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Mar 20: Belfast Limelight, UK

Mar 21: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Mar 22: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Mar 24: Sheffield The Leadmill, UK

Mar 26: Manchester Academy, UK

Mar 31: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 03: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Apr 05: Uden De Pul Uden, Netherlands

Apr 06: Kiel Max, Germany

Apr 08: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway

Apr 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park, Sweden

Apr 10: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Apr 11: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken, Sweden

Apr 13: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Apr 14: Malmö Babel, Sweden

Apr 16: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Apr 17: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Apr 18: Balingen Volksbankmessehalle, Germany

Apr 20: München TonHalle, Germany

Apr 21: Fürth Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 22: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Apr 24: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Apr 25: Bremen Pier2, Germany

Apr 26: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Singen Stadthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Köln E-Werk, Germany

Apr 30: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

May 01: Prague Rock Klub Nová Chmelnice, Czech Republic

May 02: Schwalmstadt Kulturhalle Ziegenhain, Germany

May 05: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

May 07: Pratteln Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

May 08: Milan Legend Club, Italy