Lacuna Coil cancel tour dates due to Coronavirus fears

Lacuna Coil have canceled a number of their planned shows due to Coronavirus fears.

The Italian outfit report that they’ve decided to take the drastic action due to an outbreak of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – in their home region of Lombardy in the north of the country.

The band say in a statement: “We regret to inform our beloved fans in South East Asia that due to circumstances beyond our control, we must cancel our upcoming shows in Dubai, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore and Jakarta.

“Our home region of Lombardy, Italy, is in the midst of a Coronavirus outbreak.

“While cancelling is heartbreaking for us, everyone’s health and safety must come first and this includes our fans. We’re confident this emergency will soon be contained and we can get back on the road to you.

“Thank you for your understanding and stay safe. Ticket refunds are available for headline shows at points of purchase.”

Lacuna Coil had organised the tour in support of their new studio album Black Anima, which was released in October last year through Century Media Records.

The news comes just days after Testament, Exodus and Death Angel were forced to pull the plug on their planned show at Milan’s Trezzo Live Club, after Italian authorities cancelled all public events in the area as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the flu-like virus which covers basic protective measures against Coronavirus.