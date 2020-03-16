Foo Fighters postpone their Van Tour

Foo Fighters are the latest artist to be forced to change their touring plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band were due to hit the road on the Van Tour on April 12 in Phoenix to celebrate their 25th anniversary. But with the music industry reeling due the spread of the virus, Foo Fighters have decided to move the shows to later in the year.

Vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl says: “Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

“Well, playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another.

“We fuckin’ love you guys, so let’s do this right an rain check shit. The album is done and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise. No go wash your hands.”

The Foos have already rescheduled a couple of the shows.

Their set at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Arena, which was planned for April 12, will now take place on December 5, while their Albuquerque appearance at the Santa Ana Star Center on April 14 will now go ahead on December 3.

The Oklahoma concert originally planned for April 16 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena is now happening on December 1.

All the other dates will be rescheduled in due course.

