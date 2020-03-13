Live Nation and AEG suspend all large-scale tours until April

Two of North America’s largest concert promoters have recommended that all large-scale tours should be postponed until April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rolling Stone report that Live Nation and AEG have asked artists both at home and abroad to halt their current tours, as the music industry reels from the impact of COVID-19.

The two firms have issued a joint statement alongside Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor, Paradigm and United Talent Agency, telling the website: “The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction, ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large-scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials.

“We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favourite artists and live entertainment soon.”

The directive will take place with immediate effect, although some shows that are planned for tonight (March 13) will still take place. Check with your local venue for updates.

The news comes after Digital Music News reported that Live Nation’s shares plummeted on Wednesday due to the coronavirus disruption, with the company seeing a single day loss of an estimated $1.8 billion in stock market valuation.

The site say that Live Nation shares have dropped by 43.3% over the course of the past month as coronavirus continues to spread.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.