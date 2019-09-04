Franck Carducci releases video for brand new song Slave To Rock'nRoll

Franck Carducci has announced he will release his new album, The Answer, on November 28.

The band have preceded the release with a new video for the song Slave To Rock'n'Roll, which you can watch in its entirety below.

The new album features a string of special guests including Sons Of Apollo keyboard player Derek Sherninian, ZIO drummer Jimmy Pallagrosi and former Dyslesia guitarist Fabrice Dutour.

The tracklisting is:

1. (Love Is) The Answer

2. Slave To Rock'n'Roll

3. Superstar

4. The After Effect

5. The Game Of Life

6. Asylum

The album will be released on vinyl and CD. The CD version will feature four bonus tracks.