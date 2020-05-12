Reading and Leeds 2020 cancelled

The 2020 Reading and Leeds festival has been cancelled.

Rage Against The Machine were due to headline the UK event which was scheduled to take place on August 28-30 – but with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to cause chaos in the live music scene, this year’s festival will no longer take place.

A statement from organisers reads: “Reading and Leeds will no longer be taking place this year. We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August – something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

“However, it has become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead.

“We want to extend our gratitude to our teams, artists and partners who work so hard each year – and to our fans. We’re nothing without you – we thank you for tour continued support and understanding.”

The statement adds that the festival is working with their ticket partners regarding refunds, but fans can also hold on to their tickets and carry them over to next year.

The statement adds: “We’re already counting down the days to when we’re back in the fields we call home for the August Bank Holiday weekend. We promise you that Reading and Leeds 2021 will be worth the wait.

“Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events and we again express our gratitude, admiration and thanks for their dedication and professionalism which is proving so vital at this time.

“Keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

Other artists who were due to play this year’s Reading and Leeds were Idles, Liam Gallagher, Run The Hewels, All Time Low, Sleeping With Sirens and Cancer Bats.