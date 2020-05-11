Guns N' Roses cancel European tour

Guns N' Roses have cancelled their upcoming European Tour. The run of dates was due to start at Passeio Marítimo de Algés in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 20.

In a statement the band say, "Sadly, the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe.

"We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience, we will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon."

Last week the band announced that they’ll release a children’s book based on their classic Appetite For Destruction track Sweet Child O’ Mine. The band teamed up with illustrator Jennifer Zivoin for the project, which will be published on September 1 through Jimmy Patterson Publishing.

Meanwhile Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of GNR bassist Duff, has revealed that new material from Guns N’ Roses is sounding “killer”.

The author, model and fashion designer was a guest on the Appetite For Distortion podcast this week to talk about her novel The Velvet Rose which is celebrating its first anniversary, and also to chat about the projects she's currently working on.

During the chat, McKagan briefly touched upon how the highly anticipated new Guns N’ Roses material was sounding, saying: “I will say Guns N’ Roses have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff.

“I can't say much, but I've heard bits and bobs and it's pretty epic. I do want to spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess. Hopefully that’ll put a spring in your step!”