Coronavirus latest: Guns N’ Roses postpone show as Coachella is pushed back

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that their planned show in San Jose, Costa Rica, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Axl, Slash, Duff and co. were due to hit the stage at the city’s Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma next Wednesday (March 18) but the show is now off.

Guns N’ Roses say: “GNR fam, the Costa Rica show has been postponed due to direction from the government. It will be rescheduled for later in the year so hold on to your tickets.”

In other coronavirus-related news, the Coachella festival, which was due to take place in April, has also been affected by the flu-like virus, and will now take place on October 9-11 and October 16-18.

A statement from the festival says: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.

“While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

All tickets purchased for the original April dates at Indio’s Empire Polo Club in California will be honoured for the rescheduled days.

In January, Rage Against The Machine were confirmed as one of this year’s Coachella headliners.

Both of today’s postponements are the latest in a long line of upheavals for the music industry in the wake of the spread of the flu-like virus.

Pearl Jam recently postponed their North American tour, while Kiss halted their meet and greet sessions with fans.

Artists including Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo, Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their live commitments disrupted due to the outbreak, while last week a fan attending Tool’s recent show in Auckland, New Zealand, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.