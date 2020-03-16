Watch Code Orange's blistering home town show at empty Pittsburgh venue

On Saturday, Code Orange played a show in their home town of Pittsburgh in an empty theatre due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band had been planning the show to mark the launch of their new studio album Underneath for months, but when the Roxian Theatre decided to reschedule all previously booked concerts, it looked as if Code Orange would be denied the chance to celebrate Underneath’s release.

But on Friday, the band announced the show would go on – albeit without any fans in the theatre, with Code Orange streaming the set live on Twitch.

And if you missed it or want to relive the performance, you’re in luck, as it’s available to watch below.

Code Orange say: “Not bad for a first gig huh? Just like you all, we will not go out quietly. Thank you for the support and the most positivity we’ve ever received. Hopefully this can help open up some doors for the music world right now.

“As for us, this is day one. A new era has just begun. See you very soon.”

Code Orange will reschedule the show and have urged fans to hold on to their tickets. Further details will be released in due course.

In Metal Hammer magazine's review of Underneath, we gave in 10/10 and called it "the greatest metal record in a generation."

Code Orange: Roxian Theatre, March 14

1. Swallowing The Rabbit Whole

2. In Fear

3. Spy

4. Bleeding In The Blur

5. Who I Am

6. The Hunt

7. Last Ones Left

8. My World

9. Cold.Metal.Place

10. Sulfur Surrounding

11. I Am King

12. Forever

13. Underneath

