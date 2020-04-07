Rocklahoma won't take place in 2020

Organisers of the Rocklahoma festival have announced that this year’s event is off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rocklahoma 2020 was due to take place at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, on May 22-24, with bands including Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, and Hellyeah due to play.

Organisers say in a statement: “This is tough. For 13 straight years Rocklahoma has been America’s biggest Memorial Day party. Not being able to bring it to you for year 14 breaks our hearts, but it is the right thing to do.

“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so fucking bummed to announce that Rocklahoma will be postponed to 2021.

“We raise our glasses to you, our fans. Every single damn year you show up. You rock out in Pryor. You build a community of die-hard rock fans and open your doors to your neighbours in the campgrounds. We can’t wait to get to work on 2021 and deliver the best weekend possible to you.”

Organisers add that those who purchased tickets through their official ticket partner Elevate will be able to transfer their passes to 2021.

Ticket holders will also receive an email tomorrow (April 8) outlining the refund and transfer process.