Watch Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney covering The Beatles onstage in Liverpool last night

Bruce Springsteen was joined onstage by Paul McCartney in Liverpool to cover The Beatles’ Can’t Buy Me Love.

McCartney teamed up with Springsteen and the E Street Band during the encore at the second of the latter’s two gigs at Anfield Park, home of Liverpool football club, on Saturday June 10. The two men also covered 50s rock’n’roll number Kansas City, popularised by Little Richard and covered by The Beatles in the early 60s. Watch footage of both songs below.

It’s not the first time Springsteen and McCartney have appeared together onstage. The former Beatle joined the E Street Band onstage at London’s Hyde Park in 2012 to play I Saw Her Standing There and Twist And Shout, only for the plug to be pulled mid-song by organisers due the gig over-running – an event that prompted E Street band guitarist Steven Van Zandt to ask, “When did England become a police state?”.

In 2022, Springsteen appeared at a McCartney show in New Jersey on the latter’s Get Back tour, where they played The Boss’s 1985 hit Glory Days and The Beatles’ I Wanna Be Your Man. Springsteen once again joined Macca a few days later at the latter’s Glastonbury headlining set.

Fans had predicted that McCartney would make a guest appearance at the show after the two men met the previous day at the Liverpool Institute Of Performing Arts, the school founded by McCartney in the 1990s.

Springsteen’s current UK and European Land Of Hope And Dreams tour has been eventful so far. The singer kicked of the tour in Manchester, where he laid into US President Donald Trump, saying: “The America I love is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration.”

His statement provoked a response from Trump, who called Springsteen “highly overrated … not a talented guy – just a pushy, obnoxious JERK”.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the first of his two Liverpool shows, on June 5, Springsteen once again criticised Trump, introducing Rainmaker with the words: “When conditions in a country are ripe for a demagogue, you can bet one will show up. This is for America's dear leader.”

Not many days you get to say you've seen Sir Paul McCartney perform with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 🤩Kinda makes up for the rugby today 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y2lrhZ42qvJune 7, 2025

Not many days you get to say you've seen Sir Paul McCartney perform with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 🤩Kinda makes up for the rugby today 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y2lrhZ42qvJune 7, 2025

Not many days you get to say you've seen Sir Paul McCartney perform with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 🤩Kinda makes up for the rugby today 😅 pic.twitter.com/Y2lrhZ42qvJune 7, 2025