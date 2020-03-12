Yes cancel Cruise To The Edge appearance due to coronavirus pandemic

Yes have cancelled their appearance at their own Cruise To The Edge festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band have issued a statement to also inform fans that their four-date mini US tour with Alan Parsons Live Project, which was due to take place this month ahead of the cruise, has also been shelved.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “Although Yes performs with the spirit that ‘the show must go on,’ we’ve reached the point where various factors require us to cancel our forthcoming US dates and cancel our appearances on the 7th Cruise To The Edge.

“We are full of regret, as we’ve been preparing for these shows with maximum excitement. Running a relatively large show aided by our 12-piece crew and full production requires insurance coverage, which is currently unavailable to us for a variety of reasons beyond our control.

“Mostly, we always hope to deliver a great show, creating a good experience for music fans and bringing joy to all. It’s become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Drummer Alan White adds: “We will genuinely miss our fans and friends who have accompanied us for years on these fun excursions. My wife Gigi and I have very close personal friends and family members who booked to join us for this trip so we are all extremely disappointed. It is unfortunate timing for everyone.

“We sincerely hope that all involved will realise the last thing the band ever wants to do is to let down their audiences. We believe it is a prudent decision based on many variables and external factors.”

Cruise To The Edge is still scheduled to set sail from Miami on March 27 despite the absence of Yes, while the short run of US shows will go ahead with Alan Parsons Live Project joined by Robby Steinhardt & The Music Of Kansas on select dates.

The upcoming European Yes tour, which is due to get under way in Lisbon, Portugal, on April 24, is still scheduled to take place as planned.