Ramblin’ Man Fair to screen classic rock films

Eagle Vision and Universal Music’s Rock Legends have teamed up with Ramblin’ Man Fair to give ticket holders the chance to see two days of classic concert films and rock documentaries – or rockumentaries, if you will.

The festival takes place in Maidstone’s Mote Park in Kent on July 25–26 and features exclusive headline performances from Scorpions and Gregg Allman. Fans can now visit the Eagle Vision Rock Legends Cinema in between sets, which boasts a packed schedule including films about The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Rush and ELO.

For the full schedule, click here.

Tickets for Ramblin’ Man Fair are on sale now. For more information, visit the festival’s official site.