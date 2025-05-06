"A project with no limitations." Yungblud announces Idols, a "love letter to life in all its madness" and part one of an ambitious double album

Yungblud has announced his fourth album Idols... and revealed that it's just part one of what will be an ambitious double album.

The follow-up to the Yorkshire musician's self-titled third album [2022] is described by the artist as, “a love letter to self-reclamation... to rock music... [and] to life; in all it’s fucking madness.”



“I wanted to make a project that didn’t focus on singles or anything else except feeling and world-building," the Doncaster-born singer (aka Dominic Harrison) adds. "A project with no limitations.”



A press releases on the record states that it finds Yungblud exploring "the theme of hero-worship; how we look to others for validation, often putting others’ lives on a pedestal at the expense of the richness of our own experiences."



Harrison says, “We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalise everything; our cage walls build up. We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast."

The tracklist for Idols is:



1. Hello Heaven, Hello

2. Idols Pt I

3. Lovesick Lullaby

4. Zombie

5. The Greatest Parade

6. Change

7. Monday Murder

8. Ghosts

9. Fire

10. War

11. Idols Pt II

12. Supermoon

Yungblud has already shared two singles from the album, its epic opening track, Hello Heaven, Hello, and the Britpop-flavoured Lovesick Lullaby.

Idols can be pre-ordered here.



Last year, in an interview with NME, Yungblud promises that the record would be "a fucking rock opera double album that has no limitations towards imagination".



He also declared that the album would be "a straight down the middle classic rock record that sounds like what the fuck Zeppelin would sound like in 2025."

The album is also reported to be influenced by Oasis, The Verve, My Chemical Romance, David Bowie and Queen.



“I feel like for the first time in a long time I’m exactly where I need to be and doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing," Harrison said recently, "exploring the past, the present, the future, and most importantly, myself."

