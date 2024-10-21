Black Friday CD deals: How you can grab a brilliant box set for less

Black Friday will be with us once again next month - a time when we'll see prices plummet on a whole pile of CDs and CD box sets, making it the perfect time to grab a bargain.

Some may have written off the humble CD, but it remains an excellent format to collect - and they're always cheaper to pick up than their vinyl counterparts. I've been covering Black Friday since 2019 and every year I see excellent CD deals begin to come in way before the big sales weekend officially kicks off, with money dropping from around Halloween onwards.

Myself and the rest of Team Louder team are keeping our eyes open for all the best Black Friday CD deals, and we'll be posting them right here as soon as we see them.

Below, you'll find links to online retailers, practical advice, shopping tips and more to help you get a delicious discount.

Early deals

US

Dio: The Studio Albums: Was $49.98, now $36.97

This CD box set brings together Dio's final four studio albums from 1996-2004: Angry Machines, Magica, Killing The Dragon and Master Of The Moon. Amazon have knocked a thoroughly decent 26% off the list price making this a great time to grab the set.

Metallica: The Black Album: Was $11.98, now $5

Metallica’s landmark ‘Black Album’ is down to five dollars right now at Walmart. You might already have the vinyl, you might even have it in your digital playlist, but for $5 to have this in your CD collection is a steal.

Bon Jovi: Greatest Hits: Was $19.98, now $9.97

This 2CD compilation is crammed full of Bon Jovi classics, including Bad Medicine, Runaway, Keep The Faith, You Give Love A Bad Name and Wanted Dead Or Alive. There’s even room in this 30-track collection for Jon Bon Jovi’s solo hit single Blaze Of Glory. Grab it on sale at Walmart.

UK

Ozzy: Live At Budokan: Was £12.99, now £9.99

This 13-track live set was captured during Ozzy’s performance at Tokyo’s legendary Budokan in 2002 and is a great snapshot of that era of The Prince Of Darkness’ solo output. It includes the tracks Bark At The Moon, Mama, I’m Coming Home, No More Tears and Paranoid. Pick up a copy from EMP.

Jesus Jones: Zeroes And Ones: Was £12, now £8.50

Jesus Jones are a personal favourite of mine and if you want to explore what makes them so good, this 2CD, 34-track best of is a great place to start. It’s got songs like International Bright Young Thing, Never Enough, Real, Real, Real and the classic Info Freako. Get it at Townsend Music.

FAQ

When do the 2024 Black Friday CD deals start? Black Friday will get under way on November 29, with all the cut-price CD deals continuing right through that weekend and into Cyber Monday on December 2. However, in the five previous years covering Black Friday, I've seen prices begin to tumble way before the end of November, with lots of deals shuffling into place around Halloween and continuing in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. I'll be here all the way through bringing you all the best Black Friday CD deals covering rock, metal, prog, punk, alt and more. Keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly to find a pile of awesome CD discounts.

What CD deals should I expect to see? I've been covering Black Friday full-time since 2019 and there are always great deals from on individual CDs, box sets, remastered classics and bundles containing CD and Blu-ray - and this year is bound to see some excellent deals once again. Amazon, Townsend Music, HMV, Walmart, BestBuy and EMP are just some of the online retailers I expect to see slashing their prices this Black Friday and there are some CDs that I'm hoping to see discounted this year. Top of my shopping list is the CD/Blu-ray box set of Marillion’s Seasons End album. It was the band’s first record with frontman Steve Hogarth and it’s a personal favourite. I’ve been meaning to pick it up for a while, but I’m going to hold off to see if a discount is around the corner. I'm also hoping to see some decent discounts on Iron Maiden's CD box sets - the ones featuring the 2015 remixes and the models of Eddie, the 3CD edition of Metallica's Black Album, the 40th anniversary, 2CD version of Def Leppard's Pyromania and the 50th anniversary CD of The Beatles' Abbey Road.

Shopping tips

Previous experience around Black Friday has taught me that a little bit of planning goes a long way. So here are some shopping tips that'll hopefully help land you a great CD bargain.

1. Keep a list handy: By keeping a list of the CDs you're looking to buy this Black Friday, you won't miss anything. I keep a list of stuff I'm hoping to see on my phone, so I can cross-ref that when the CD sales land. I also fine Amazon's list function pretty much essential - and I have several shortlists of products I want to buy during the sales.

2. Budget for a bargain: This year's Black Friday takes place on the second to last day of the month, so for a lot of people, that means it will fall around their pay day. But to take some of the stress out of the monthly budget, if you can put some money aside for the sales, it can certainly ease the financial burden of grabbing a gargantuan CD box set. I always try and put a some cash aside in the months leading up to the Black Friday weekend - I find it just makes things a little easier for me when deciding what I can afford.

3. Shop around: Before spending your money on a shiny new CD collection, make sure you compare prices between retailers. Prices can vary dramatically around Black Friday, so it's always good to take a broad view, rather than just trust one or two retailers. Also take a look and see if the retailer is offering any extras, as some of them will throw in free Apple Music for 3 months etc.

Myself and the Louder team will be doing that so we can bring you some great CD savings right here, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back. Also keep your eyes on our Black Friday music deals page. Not only will be have CD deals, but also discounts on all sorts of other products such as CD players, vinyl box sets, headphones, Lego kits, turntables and more.

