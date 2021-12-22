Best vinyl record storage: How to keep your records safe and sound

While we all love spinning our vinyl on some of the best record players on the market, there's something strangely therapeutic about organising your LPs and storing them properly to keep them in tip-top condition. And to do that, choosing the best vinyl record storage is pretty much essential. After all, we don't want our collection to sit looking unloved in the corner of a room, do we?

So it's time to show your wax some respect, regardless of whether you’re spinning supermarket-bought reissues or investing your hard-earned cash into an enviable collection of valuable vinyl records. You can go to town on vinyl record storage, too, sitting records in crates and vintage-style carriers, or stacking them inside a record player console unit. Fair warning though, once armed with some vinyl storage you’ll have picked at a big thread: how to organise your vinyl record collection. But hey, that’s a conversation for another day.

Best vinyl record storage: What you need to know

Collecting vinyl records is a right of passage of any music fan, and how you look after your wax has an impact on its future playability and, depending on if you’re interested in how to buy and sell valuable vinyl records, its future value too. Housing it in dedicated vinyl record storage helps protect it from damage and neglect. Choose some of the more stylish vinyl storage options and they’ll also become a cool feature in your room, rather than just another few boxes.

Remember: for many of us there’s no beating the crackle of vinyl, but other people in your house may not give a damn how ‘warm’ it sounds and would rather you keep the sound of your records to yourself, thanks. In that case, take a look at our guide to the best headphones for music for listening on the down-low, and the best budget wireless headphones for pairing with a slick Bluetooth turntable.

Right, let’s get some of that sweet vinyl record storage action.

Best vinyl record storage: Product guide

1. Triple Deck Vinyl Record Storage Upright vinyl storage for medium-sized LP record collections Specifications Price: From £250 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Etsy UK Reasons to buy + Great if floor space is at a premium + Holds plenty of vinyl Reasons to avoid - Only a few covers will be visible

Short on floor space? Then store your discs upwards with this vertical vinyl record unit. There are three options available, depending on just how LP obsessed you are: a 240-record vinyl storage option, a 300-LP option or the massive 360-LP setup.

The rack is made of metal and can be order in one of five colours: black, blue, white, silver or gold. Because of how it’s designed, you can slot in your favourite records at the end to face the room. Go on, we know you’re desperate to show off those Iron Maiden album covers.

2. Legend Vinyl Wooden Vinyl Record Storage Crate With added wheels, you can whisky this around your home with ease Specifications Price: $46/£40 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + No nonsense design + Holds 100 records + It's on wheels Reasons to avoid - We'd like to see a bigger size option

Rather than traipsing across the room to grab one of your favourite vinyl LPs, why not keep some of your collection in this handy crate which has the added bonus of being on wheels? It’s a solid bit of kit and will hold 100 LPs. It's also a good size and can be tucked out of the way or even pushed into another room if necessary without any hassle. For the price, we really think this is a cracking vinyl storage option – especially for vinyl lovers who don't have much space.

3. Gorilla LP Vinyl Record Storage Box A sturdy case to keep all your vinyl safe and sound Specifications Price: $55/£45 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Robust design + Lightweight + Holds 100 records + Secure interior Reasons to avoid - Your collection will be hidden

This chunky Gorilla flight carry case looks great thanks to its black and chrome finish and will hold 100, 12-inch records. Despite its appearance, the case is actually quite light, meaning even when full, you won’t put your back out when moving it around your home.

Your collection will also be safe and sound thanks to it’s strong latches, while the foam interior will keep your original copy of Fields Of The Nephilim’s Dawnrazor in perfect condition.

4. Vinyl99 Turntable Stand and Vinyl Storage Slick vinyl record storage that shows off your turntable too Specifications Price: £488 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Etsy UK Reasons to buy + All in one design + Neat and tidy + Stores 100 albums + Handcrafted Reasons to avoid - Design won't be for everyone

Looking for an all-in-one solution for those LPs you have on heavy rotation? Then check out this turntable stand with built-in storage for up to 100 LPs. The Vinyl99 has a dedicated space for your turntable and amplifier, plus a separate vinyl storage compartment.

This turntable stand and record storage unit is hand-crafted from solid beech wood with dark walnut legs, and comes flat-packed for you to assemble at home. You’ll need to be quick with this one, though, as they’re selling fast.

5. GPO Portable Carry Case for singles Show your 7-inch singles collection some love with this classy carry case Specifications Price: From $60/£32 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Classy retro look + Four colour choices + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Only holds 25 singles

While it’s great to keep our 12-inch vinyl collection in good shape, let’s not forget the humble 7-inch single. While some artists occasionally press singles as part of box sets or Record Store Day, vinyl lovers can dive into sites such as eBay to grab curios from the past - often at brilliant prices.

But rather than leave these gems scattered around the living room or left unloved on a shelf, house them in this eye-catching red portable carry case from GPO. It will hold up to 25 records and keep them safe thanks to it’s robust design and closing clasp. If red's not quite your thing, then don't despair as GPO also do this case in three other colours.

6. Victrola Vinyl Record Storage Case Retro-looking vinyl storage for carting around your LP records Specifications Price: From $40/£34.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Handle means it's easy to take with you + Strong design Reasons to avoid - Can only hold around 30 albums

If you’re new to collecting wax and want a cheap yet cool vinyl storage option, the wood and metal Victrola hits the spot. It comes in flat black and a light turquoise, as well as a bat-shit crazy psychedelic version that’ll make you feel like you’ve dropped acid each time you look at it.

There’s room for 30-odd records here, making it the ideal vinyl record storage for beginners, as well as for seasoned collectors looking for a way to cart their wax around. The Victrola Vinyl Turntable Record Storage Case is dust-and scratch-resistant, and sports dinky wheels for easier rolling. And hey, if you’re new to vinyl, take a look at our round-up of the best budget turntables for waxy warmth without breaking the bank.

7. Metal Vinyl Storage On Rotating Wheels Rollable vinyl record storage that’s built to last Specifications Price: £141 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Etsy UK Reasons to buy + Rubber wheels + Holds 100 LPs Reasons to avoid - Basic design

Similar to the above, but made from metal for those who want something a touch more durable and hard-wearing. This crate is hand-welded and finished with powder-coated polymer paint, and comes fully assembled so you can start using it straight out of the box.

It holds over 100 LPs, so you can slot plenty into a crate. Those wheels are soft rubberized jobs too, so you won't mark up your hard floors when rolling it around.

8. Kaiu Vinyl Record Storage Clear-faced storage for smaller LP record collections Specifications Price: $44.99/£39.99 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compact + A nice way to show off your vinyl + Flick through your LPs

This record holder stores around 50 LPs and is a great option for plonking next to your turntable – if it were us, we’d buy two and position them either side of our record player. The Kaiu Vinyl Record Storage has a grooved surface to better hug and hold your records, and the base can be adjusted to hold LPs or 45s.

The ends are made of clear acrylic to better show off your album covers, while the base is made from simple yet durable solid wood. That grooved base also makes it easier for you to flip through your records to find the one you want.

9. LP Vinyl Record Storage Display Stand Stylish table-top vinyl storage for collectors Specifications Price: £141 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon View at Etsy Reasons to buy + Great for a tabletop or counter + Hand crafted + Comes in various sizes

At first glance it looks pretty basic, but your LPs will look incredible when stored inside this all-metal piece of vinyl storage. For our money, we’d pop it next to our record player and use it as a way to store our heavy rotation collection.

The stand is hand-forged and painted, and comes in three different capacities: choose from an 80-LP record model, 100 or a 120-LP model option. If you’re buying in the UK, you’ll also get free delivery on this beauty.

10. Modular Vinyl Record Storage Console System Store up to 600 LP records, plus your turntable and hi-fi separates Specifications Price: £678 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Etsy UK Reasons to buy + Holds 600 pieces of vinyl + Big enough to set your turntable on Reasons to avoid - Not ideal if space is a premium

This is another all-in-one solution for those of you with a larger vinyl collection and who want to store it together with your turntable and various hi-fi separates. 6X6DSGNS' modular system comprises eight Baltic birch wood connecting cubes, each of which holds up to 75 LPs.

The system ships with a full-length console top too, upon which you can set out your record player and other equipment. To look pro, consider buying a headphone stand to sit your cans on, next to your turntable for when you want to listen to your vinyl stash privately.

Best vinyl record storage ideas: Display your vinyl

1. Vinyl Record ‘Now Playing’ Stand Make a show of whatever wax you're spinning right now Specifications Price: £74 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Etsy UK Reasons to buy + A great way to show off what you're playing + It lights up! + Makes a great gift

As well as investing in some sweet vinyl record storage, save some of your dollar to splash out on this retro-style Now Playing Stand. Plug it in via the attached USB power cable and the words ‘now playing’ become illuminated when you flick the in-line switch. It’s a fun way to show off the record you’re currently playing.

Stump up a little extra and you can have the stand engraved at the back, making it a brilliant gift for vinyl fans.

2. Art Vinyl Play & Display Vinyl Record Frame Forget photos – vinyl gallery walls are the way forward Specifications Price: $49.99/£39 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon 74 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Display your vinyl in style + Vinyl remains secure on the wall + Better than a poster! Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a frame

Use your walls to store your most valuable vinyl records – or to show off the records you plan on spinning that day. Art Vinyl is a funky way to get more from your most show-stopping records, and holds 12-inch LPs, including double and triple albums.

A quick-release frame makes it fast and simple to switch in new albums, and you can buy this Art Vinyl solution in either a single frame or a triple frame pack. Sure beats the hell out of a normal photo gallery wall display.