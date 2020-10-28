Black Friday record player deals 2020: Spin into the best of this year's turntable discounts

Black Friday record player deals are going to be everywhere when the big day spins around on November 27, along with a whole slew of Black Friday music deals. But why wait when the team over at Very are currently offering the nifty Sony PSHX500 turntable for £279… down from its original price of £309? Not only is this deck easy to set up and packs an audio punch, but it also includes recording software so you can rip your favourite vinyl records into hi-res digital files.

Black Friday turnable deals 2020: Early deals

Rega Planar 1 | Was £249 | now £229 at Amazon

There's 20 quid off this fantastic turntable right now at Amazon – and we highly recommend you jump on this deal. It sounds fantastic, and while it might lack a few bells and whistles, you really can't go wrong here.

Crosley C10 | Was $399.99 | Now $270.99 at Best Buy

You can save $129 on this wonderful Crosley C10. Forget all about their part in the turntable-in-a-suitcase revolution, as this record player delivers. At this price, it also makes a great turntable for those getting into vinyl collecting for the first time.

Pro-Ject T1 turntable | Was £299 | Now £219 at AV Online

Get in quick as the team at AV Online have knocked an impressive 27% off the RRP of this neat turntable. It's got loads of bass to keep Geddy Lee fans happy and the build quality is top drawer.

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT-BK | Was $208.60 |now $149 at Walmart

This is a rather smart deal over at Walmart, with almost $60 knocked off the list price. The die-cast aluminium platter is a solid foundation for your vinyl and it sounds pretty great too.

Fluance RT80 | Was $299 | Now $199 at Walmart

Save an incredible $100 on this smartly designed but of kit. For less than $200, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck and this one comes highly recommended... especially at this price.

The best pre-Black Friday record player deals in the UK

Black Friday record player deals: Where to find them

When do the Black Friday record player deals start?

This year's Black Friday is set to take place on November 27 – and is always held the day after Thanksgiving in the US. Once an America-only event, the rise in internet shopping habits in particular means that just about everyone gets involved these days. The Black Friday weekend (as deals tend to keep going over several days) is followed by Cyber Monday on November 30 – a day of discounts that was traditionally given over to the more techy side of things. That includes top savings on everything from Apple AirPods and headphones, through to Bluetooth speakers and everything in-between.

Black Friday record player deals: What to expect

Black Friday record player deals are going to be everywhere around November 27 and we're expecting turntable deals galore from audio masters such as Sony, Rega, Audio-Technica and more – especially on the Sony PS-HX500, Rega Planar 1 and the Audio-Technica AT-LP3, which all place highly in our best budget turntables guide.

It's also worth noting that there's bound to be even more savings online this year, as many stores are turning their attention fully to internet trading due to COVID-19 restrictions on walk-in shops.

Spotting the best Black Friday record player deals

Here at Louder, we'll keep you up to date on the best Black Friday record player deals we spot, bringing you the best products at the best prices. But what should you be looking for as you shop? We recommend first finding the RRP of the turntable you're looking for. Then you'll be able to see at a glance just how much of a deal you're actually getting. Some record player deals will be cut by a handful of pounds or dollars, while others could be reduced in price dramatically.

Finding the best Black Friday record player deals

Finding some of the best Black Friday turntable deals can take a bit of leg work. However, here at Louder, we're going to hand-pick our favourite bargains from a range of sites. In the past, sites including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Very, Best Buy, Walmart and AV Online have all chopped chunks of change from their turntable stock, so we're expecting big things from them again this year. Keep Louder bookmarked so you don't miss any of the action.

Black Friday record player deals: How to prepare

With so many Black Friday turntable deals coming down the pipe, to grab the best bargain, it really does pay to do a little prep work before you wade into the sales. We recommend creating a list of the record players you're in the hunt for along with a list of backup options... just in case that shiny bit of kit you're after fails to materialise in this year's Black Friday turntable deals.

Look out for price drops on turntables such as Rega's excellent Planar 3, plus the Technics SL-1500C and the Cambridge Audio Alva T. If we see something special, we’ll let you know right here.

2019 Black Friday record player deal highlights

ION Audio PRO500BT | Was £349 | Now £230 at Amazon

ION Audio PRO500BT | Was £349 | Now £230 at Amazon

It's analogue but it Bluetooths. It's for people who want to play their records AND rip those records to convert them to digital files. And, if you like, it can just be a plain old record player, plugged in to an amp and speakers and looking super cool.