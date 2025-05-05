Meet Gore.: the metalcore group featuring a NASA space walk engineer and aiming for the stars

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Initially formed from a place of defeat, Gore. have become a breakout success for singer Haley Roughton

Gore. press pic 2025
(Image credit: Porsche Aremia)

Gore. frontwoman Haley Roughton might have the coolest day job of anyone in metal. She works as a spacewalk engineer for NASA, where she helps train astronauts and develop the next generation of spacesuits.

“I’ve built a very fulfilling life,” she says proudly. “It took a lot of pain and challenges, but I’ve got a life I wouldn’t replace. I love my career, and I love music.”

Those challenges she mentions all seemed to hit at once. Three years ago, she went through a tumultuous time as her relationship ended, she was fired from her then-bands Dorzia and The Xebellian Triangle, and she had to move back in with her family.

“I was at rock bottom, baby,” she chuckles darkly. “I’d spent so long joining other people’s bands, doing things other people’s way… which I was fine with. It wasn’t as scary as starting my own band.”

Speaking to Hammer from her brightly lit, colourful home in Texas, Haley exudes a sense of comfort and happiness that’s a far cry from those difficult years. While coming to terms with her losses, she decided to channel her energy into writing her own emotive, potent songs. Moving away from the tech and melodic death metal of her former bands, Haley found herself writing metalcore with an R’n’B twist.

“I realised I hadn’t heard a sound quite like this before,” she recalls. “I envisioned an entire band, so I spoke to Alex [Reyes, guitars] and Devin [Birchfield, bass], two musicians that I trust and who bring different elements to Gore. to make it even better.”

Gore. - Babylon (Official Video) - YouTube Gore. - Babylon (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Channelling shoegaze, R’n’B vocal runs and crushing metalcore weight, Gore. released their debut single, Pray, in December 2023. The song explores unrequited love, its guitars echoing with despair as Haley’s vocals shift between desperate screams and yearning cleans. ‘When I pray alone, all that I know is I feel the weight of the world, so could you stay here and pray for me?’ she sings.

Doomsday came out a month later, and added a political spin to Gore.’s lyrics, as Haley raged about inequality. ‘I peek my head outside and watch the cops kill all my neighbours’ kids’ she sings. ‘I wonder if things would be different if their parents had been rich.’

Amid the personal and political observations, Haley was keen to incorporate her own identity and understanding of femininity into Gore.’s music. A turning point was the song Babylon, which deals with her complex feelings around motherhood and women’s “biological clock”.

“I want a husband and kids. That’s not a thing that most metalcore bands talk about,” she says. “I was feeling like, ‘Everything’s coming too late. I’m just learning from my mistakes, and I’m lost.’ The girl-boss perspective of, ‘I’m gonna be triumphant, and I’m fiercely independent, I can stand on my own two feet’ – that’s not Gore.. It was supposed to be this almost pining femininity, oozing nurturing emotions.”

The last year has been nonstop for Gore.. They signed to Spinefarm in August and went on their first tour, supporting deathcore stalwarts Within The Ruins in October. They released their debut EP, A Bud That Never Blooms, the same month, and got announced for Download.

As if that wasn’t enough, the band were completed when drummer Wills Weller – formerly of New Jersey prog metallers Toothgrinder – officially joined in November. It felt like a coup for Haley.

“I used to listen to Toothgrinder in the gym,” she grins. “So I was like, ‘Holy moly, Wills wants to join Gore.?’ We had to have him!”

This year is shaping up to be another busy one. Gore. supported Cane Hill in the US in March, and will soon undertake their first run of European festivals. There’s new music on the way, and the band want to expand their horizons.

“If you’re married to A Bud That Never Blooms, you’re going to be disappointed in the future,” Haley admits. “That’s not the sound we’re going to have forever.”

Although Gore. originally formed from a place of defeat, these days they’re helping Haley reassert her power. After her leap into the unknown, she’s confident about what comes next – even if she doesn’t know exactly what that will be.

“Not only is Gore. gonna sound different in the future and we’re gonna develop our sound further, but the vision and the story of that vision is going to develop,” she explains. “You’re going to hear some stuff that’s way heavier. You’re also going to hear some stuff that’s way more radio-friendly. You’re going to hear a huge spectrum of things, because we are still figuring out what we want to sound like.”

A Bud That Never Blooms is out now via Spinefarm. Gore. play Download in June.

Will Marshall
Will Marshall
Writer

Will's been a metal obsessive ever since hearing Trivium’s Ascendancy way back in 2005, and it's been downhill ever since. Since joining the Metal Hammer team in 2021, he’s penned features with the likes of rising stars Lake Malice, Scowl and Drain, and symphonic legends Epica. He’s also had bylines in Stereoboard, covering everything from Avenged Sevenfold to Charli XCX.

More about metal hammer

“I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust.” Geezer Butler is having nightmares ahead of Black Sabbath's final show

Ghost become first hard rock act in four years to top US album chart but miss out in the UK

“I dreamed everything went wrong on stage and we all turned to dust.” Geezer Butler is having nightmares ahead of Black Sabbath's final show
See more latest
Most Popular
Tracks Of The Week artists
The best new rock songs you need to hear right now
Cardiacs
“All the time he was ill, he had it in his head that he was going to finish it when he got home. He never made it home. I guess we owed it to him”: Tim Smith’s Cardiacs story will end with final album LSD
Cradle Of Filth 2025
"You might hate us, but at least you've heard of us." How Cradle Of Filth became Britain's most iconic black metal band
A press shot of primus
“The biggest challenge was not to come off like Tenacious D. It could easily be interpreted as some form of parody”: How Primus made an album about goblins and rainbows while trying not to mention goblins and rainbows
Pearl Jam in 2000
“It was my own personal hell”: the story of Pearl Jam’s most difficult record as it turns 25
John Paul Jones headshot
“If you’re a Zep fan and really want to go see Zeppelin, you might as well go and see one of the better tribute bands”: The epic life and career of John Paul Jones, the heartbeat of Led Zeppelin and so much more
A composite photograph of Armored Saint’s John Bush and James Hetfield of Metallica
“Metallica were still a local band. It made no sense for me to say, ‘I’m out of here, I’m going to join them”: The man who was asked to replace James Hetfield as singer in Metallica – and turned it down
Black Country Communion posing for a photograph in 2011
“This is my first band since Deep Purple. It’s out of this world – I’m back in a rock band, a real rock band”: How Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and a modern blues icon came together to form Black Country Communion
Envy of None
“I’m super-proud of everything Rush accomplished, but it’s what I did. I’ve moved on. I’m excited to be one of the folks in Envy Of None”: Alex Lifeson loves working alone in his home studio – and he’s even brought the guitar solos back
Foo Fighters in 1995
“It was like a renewal or a reawakening”: Dave Grohl was struggling after Kurt Cobain’s death. Then he wrote This Is A Call and everything changed