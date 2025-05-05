The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

Greek band Gordian recorded their debut album more than 50 years ago and it didn't see the light of day until 2017. And now, as if to prove that age isn't a barrier to anything, ever, they've won our most recent 2025 Tracks Of The Week competition with an all-star rerecording of one of those songs.

They didn't have it all their own way, though, beating out serial TOTW contestants When Rivers Meet by less than a half of one per cent, one of the narrowest margins of victory ever, while Whiskey Myers sidled home in third.

This week, we've eight more monsters of rock to listen to. We hope you enjoy them.

Gordian feat Graham Bonnet - Eyes Grow Wide (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Please vote for your favourite.

Skunk Anansie - Animal

More than 30 years on from their debut, Skunk Anansie sound as vital as ever on Animal, a slick, cinematic, near-industrial banger with a chorus so huge it's probably housed in an aircraft hangar when they're not on the road. “So delighted for this track to finally be released as it was a fan fave during the tour and went down a storm!" says Skin, whose voice continues to sail and soar where others falter and fail. "Hope you all like it too.”

Skunk Anansie - Animal (Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Gotthard - Burning Bridges

Another band with a triple-decade career behind them, Swiss rockers Gotthard have released Burning Bridges, a stirring piece of piano-led melodic rock that conjures up the genre's glory days. Stereo Crush, the song's parent album, is the band's 17th Swiss chart-topper, which probably makes them the most successful Swiss since tennis champ Roger Federer. The album's alpine appeal extends to Austria, where it reached number 7.

GOTTHARD - Burning Bridges (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Awaiting Abigail - Falling Under

From the mountains of Central Europe to the Dallas/Fort Worth precinct of Texas, as Awaiting Abigail unleash a video for Falling Under, a 2024 single that combines ingredients like Alice In Chains, Evanescence and Ghost and mixes them all together into a tasty sonic stew. Singer Abigail Hill has a voice from the Lzzy Hale school of hard rock thunder, but the band are no slouches and the production is pleasingly crunchy.

Awaiting Abigail - Falling Under (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Fishbone - Last Call In America feat. George Clinton

Did we mention that Fishbone are back? Well, Fishbone are back. The fabled funksters will release Stockholm Syndrome next month, their first studio album since 2006's Still Stuck In Your Throat album, and Last Call In America is the second single to be plucked from its no-doubt furious grooves. As you might expect, it's an avowedly political affair, focusing on the United States' perilous state of disunity, but at least they can call on George Clinton to make it all sound like the greatest party of modern times.

FISHBONE LAST CALL IN AMERICA Featuring George Clinton - YouTube Watch On

Wytch Hazel - Woven

Faith-driven rockers Wytch Hazel have embarked on the latest leg of their long journey to the top by releasing Woven, a song from upcoming album V: Lamentations (out in July), and very good it is too. There are elements of early Iron Maiden and Thin Lizzy in those twin guitars, and bits of UFO too, and the whole thing has a pleasingly old-fashioned production sheen in an age when most bands seem to be working from the same slick modern template.

WYTCH HAZEL "WOVEN" (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Beth Blade And The Beautiful Disasters - Never Let Go

UK rockers Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters release a new album in September, and in the meantime, here's Never Let Go, a delightfully upbeat rocker that benefits from having a bit in the middle that sounds a bit like Boston. "It’s a scary world, so right now so we felt like we all deserved a little light-heartedness," says Beth, who goes on to say that Never Let Go makes her think of "sunshine and open roads, living in the moment, falling in love, staying up all night and singing until you’re hoarse, reminiscing on the times you’ve shared with your people." And so say all of us.

Mammoth - The End

Wolfgang Van Halen continues to walk a deliciously clever line, paying respect to his father's old band on one hand while ploughing his own distinctive furrow on the other. The End has a great beginning, kicking off with a finger-tapping solo worthy of EVH, before it gathers momentum with something that sounds like Rush's Spirit Of Radio and climaxes with the kind of stadium-friendly modern rock Mammoth specialise in. The horror-themed video that includes Valerie Bertinelli throwing punches at zombies is a bonus.

Mammoth: The End (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Helix - Rock You 2025

Canadian rockers Helix are best known for the 1984 single Rock You, a thudding monster of a tune so packed with magnificent rock cliches it's surprising Twisted Sister didn't get there first. Now Brian Vollmer & Co. have rerecorded it for their Helix 50 - Best Of collection, ably assisted by Bon Jovi man Phil X plus Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz, both members of Slash's Conspirators. It's as deliciously dumb as it ever was, and there's no point in pretending otherwise. Everybody sing! "Gimme an R (R!), O (O!), C (C!), K (K!) / Whatcha got? (Rock!) / And whatcha gonna do? (Rock you!)". Simply triumphant.