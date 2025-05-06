"This is a monster of a line up!" Killswitch Engage announce 25-date tour of the UK and Europe, with Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Employed To Serve among supporting cast

Killswitch Engage's first UK/European headline tour in six years includes massive Wembley Arena date

Killswitch Engage
Killswitch Engage have announced a 25-date tour of the UK and Europe.

Promoting their ninth studio album, This Consequence, which emerged in February, the Massachusetts quintet's first headline trek in Europe for six years kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on September 29, and is split into two legs, wrapping up in Helsinki, Finland on December 3.

The band will be accompanied on tour by a heavyweight supporting cast. For the UK and Irish dates, Killswitch will be joined by Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Decapitated, with their Metal Blade labelmates Employed To Serve taking Decapitated's place for the EU shows.

Sharing his excitement for the tour, Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach says, "I am very eager to get to share the stage with top tier bands like Decapitated, Hatebreed, Fit For An Autopsy, and Employed To Serve!

"This is a monster of a line up and an opportunity to play some of these new songs as well as a solid mix from our catalogue! Headlining over in Europe and the UK is well overdue as it’s been about 6 years since we last were able to do this! I am certain this will be a tour that will absolutely turn heads and make for some great memories!"

Killswitch Engage UK/Europe 2025 tour

Sep 29: Lisbon LAV, Portugal
Oct 01: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 02: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Oct 04: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Oct 05: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Oct 06: Paris Bataclan, France
Oct 08: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK
Oct 09: Manchester Academy, UK
Oct 11: Newcastle NX, UK
Oct 12: Cardiff Depot, UK
Oct 13: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Oct 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Oct 17: London OVO Wembley Arena, UK
Oct 19: Belfast Telegraph Building, UK
Oct 20: Dublin National Stadium, Ireland

Nov 20: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 21: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Nov 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 24: Prague SasaZu, Czech Republic
Nov 25: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Nov 29: Stockholm Fallan, Sweden
Dec 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 03: Helsinki House of Culture, Finland

Tickets and VIP packages go on general sale on Friday, May 9 at 10am, here.

