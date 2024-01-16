How to store your vinyl: Tips and tricks on how you can keep your record collection in great condition

Listening to vinyl records can be a brilliant experience, enabling you to hear your favourite music in its most organic form. However, this is only really true if the records in question are in great condition – and one of the best ways to keep them in fine fettle is by making sure your vinyl storage is sorted.

Here, I'll explain the best way to store vinyl records and highlight what you should and shouldn’t do in regard to topics such as temperature, sunlight, humidity and pressure. I'll also round up some of the great vinyl storage solutions, to ensure you’re not simply stashing your precious discs in old supermarket carrier bags and shoving them away in the corner.

By the way, if you’re on the lookout for some new audio kit, you’ll find some great options in our guides to the best record players and the best turntable speakers.

Paul Dimmery Freelance tech writer Paul has spent the last eight years testing and writing about record players and audio technology for Louder, T3 and TechRadar. As an avid music fan Paul puts turntables through their paces by playing some of his favourite vinyl by artists including Weyes Blood and Nirvana on the kit to see how they hold up. If it's got a good melody, he's on board with it.

How to store vinyl: The basics

Temperature

Vinyl records are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a type of plastic that doesn’t cope well with extreme heat. According to audio manufacturer House Of Marley, vinyl starts to experience heat distortion – or warping – when exposed to temperatures above 60C (140F).

For this reason, you’re advised to keep your records in a cool place - well away from fires, heaters and windows. If you need to stash your records away for a long period and are planning on storing in the attic, just remember that heat rises, meaning that part of the house can become very warm. For peace of mind, consider buying a thermometer so you can keep your eye on temperature fluctuations. Look out for one with a built-in hygrometer, as it’ll also enable you to keep tabs on your home’s moisture/humidity levels, too.

Sunlight

I've already touched upon the damage caused by extreme temperatures, but sunlight carries more than just the heat threat. Leaving your vinyl collection in the sun will also expose them to ultra-violet (UV) rays, which can cause the sleeve artwork to fade. For example, how often have you picked up a record at a car boot sale, only to find that the cover has lost its sheen? That’s what happens when you leave a record in the sun for hours on end - and you’ll probably find that, due to the heat, the disc is warped, too.

Humidity

Having too much moisture in your home can cause a wide range of problems - everything from excess condensation on windows to peeling paint. It can also cause mould to spread and that’s very bad for vinyl records. Not only will it make your sleeves smell musty, it can also creep into the grooves of the records themselves, rendering them unplayable. House Of Marley have the numbers that matter, stating that the ideal humidity for vinyl is between 45% and 55%. This is something you can monitor using the thermometer/hygrometer I mentioned above.

Pressure

If you’re stowing your records away for a long period – for example, if you’re moving home and need to put them into storage – you might be tempted to stack them in a big pile in order to save space. However, this isn’t a wise idea as it can create a huge amount of pressure on the records lower down the pile, which, over time, could cause them to warp. Lining your LPs up side-by-side is a much better idea. Just make sure they’re fitted quite tightly rather than leaning on one another at an angle, as this can cause records to bend. We say quite tightly because packing them in like sardines will increase the heat and pressure, which, again, could cause your vinyl to warp. If possible, use dividers to separate your records – not only will they give each disc room to breathe, but they’ll also make it easier to identify your favourite LPs during your next listening session.

Sleeves

When storing your vinyl, always ensure that each record is placed inside an inner sleeve. Many records – especially older ones – come with a paper sleeve as standard. Plastic ones are much better, though, as they tend to be anti-static, and paper can also scratch the surface of a record. If you can, find sleeves made of polyethylene rather than PVC, as the former will protect your records from sunlight and contamination.

Cleaning

Whether you’re storing your records for the short or the long term, you should always give them a quick clean before putting them away. This is to prevent the build-up of dust, mould or mildew, which can seriously impact your listening experience over time. To get the job done properly, buy a good-quality microfibre cloth and some cleaning solution, as well as an anti-static brush.

How to store vinyl: Do's and dont's

Do

+ Keep your records in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight

+ Store them vertically, side by side

+ Use dividers to separate your records

+ Give your records a quick clean before storing them

Don't

- Store your records close to a fire, heater or window that lets in lots of sun

- Allow your home to accumulate too much moisture

- Stack your records on top of one another

- Store them without an inner sleeve, preferably one made from polyethylene

How to store vinyl: Storage ideas

If you're on the lookout for some practical storage ideas for your vinyl collection, I've picked out a few products that's keep your records safe and in good condition.

Gorilla DJ LP Vinyl Record Storage Box

Featuring strong latches and aluminium corner guards, this sturdy chest will keep up to one hundred 12” records safe. Its foam interior will help to keep your discs in tip-top condition, and there’s also a carry handle for when you need to take your collection with you.

Trunab Vinyl Record Carrying Bag

If you need a portable solution but prefer carrying bags to boxes, then this could be the ticket. It only carries 60 records, but these can be a mixture of 7”s, 10”s and 12”s – and the waterproof design will ensure they’re protected from the rain while you’re on your travels.

Legend wooden vinyl crate

I love the rustic look of this vinyl crate. With space for up to a hundred 12” records, it’ll cope with most collections. The slatted design will keep your discs nice and cool, and the attached wheels will enable you to move your stash from one room to another

Vinyl99 turntable stand with storage

If you're got a bit more room in your budget, then I think you'll be hard pushed to find a more stylish solution than this vintage-look stand. Built from solid beech, it’s designed to hold a turntable, an amplifier and up to one hundred 12” records. The fact it’s handmade makes it even more desirable.

