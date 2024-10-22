Black Friday CD player deals: How to get a great player in this year's sales

It might still seem a long way off, but Black Friday is fast approaching, with the big sales event of the year all set to take place in just a matter of weeks. And if you're looking to upgrade your CD system, this time of year is a great time to pick up a brilliant Black Friday CD player deal.

The CD format is still going strong and because they're cheaper than vinyl, take up less room and are great to collect, they're still many people's first choice when it comes to music purchasing - myself included.

Yes, I like the convenience of streaming, but buying a physical CD that is mine to keep forever has a strong appeal - and in the five years of covering Black Friday in the past, I've seen some fantastic deals on CD players. Everything from budget players and portable devices, through to all-in-one units will be on sale this year and myself and the wider Louder team will be bringing you all the best Black Friday CD player deals as soon as we see them.

Below you'll find a selection of early deals, along with FAQ and shopping tip that will hopefully help you pick up a CD player for less.

Early deals

US

Philips CD player: Was $179.99, now $125

Amazon have knocked 31% off the price of this Philips CD player that comes with bookshelf speakers. Not only does it feature a CD player, but it will also play your cassettes and it has a radio and remote control. A neat all-in-one player.

Onkyo C-7030: Was $299, now $199.99

There’s 33% off this audio CD player at Amazon right now and if you have a pair of wired speakers, this is definitely worth a closer look. It’s a classy-looking unit and there’s also a headphone jack included along with a remote.

UK

Majority Oakington: Was £164.95, now £114.95

This CD player from Majority is down in price by 30% at Amazon. It sits 2nd in our guide to the best CD players thanks to its great audio delivery, built-in DAB radio - and the fact it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

Panasonic SC-DM202EG: Was £169.99, now £134

This stereo system from Panasonic is down 21% at Amazon. Like some other models in this list, it also has a DAB radio. It also has dual 12W speakers and is Bluetooth enabled to give you a bit more flexibility. A nice desktop option.

FAQ

(Image credit: Getty Images/deepblue4you)

When do the 2024 Black Friday CD players deals start? This year's Black Friday will officially kick-off on November 29, with all the sales continuing right through the weekend, before culminating on Cyber Monday on December 2. I've been involved with covering the Black Friday sales full-time since 2019 and the deals are getting earlier every year, as online retailers jostle for your hard-earned cash. With that in mind, I expect to see loads of bargains begin to come in around Halloween, with the low prices ramping up as soon as November comes into focus. Myself and the Louder team will be on-hand to bring you all the awesome Black Friday CD player deals as soon as we see them - and we'll be posting them right here. So whether you're after your first CD player, looking for a player after rediscovering your collection in the attic, or hunting for a fresh new model, keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly for some excellent Black Friday CD player deals.

What CD player deals should I expect to see? I've been covering Black Friday full-time since 2019 and there are always great deals across the board on CD players in all shapes and sizes - and with this November's sales in the spotlight, I fully expect to see discounts on models from the likes of Cambridge Audio, Technics, Philips, Majority, Panasonic, Denon, Arcam, Onkyo and more. CDs might not be flavour of the month, but they're still going strong despite fierce competition from streaming services and vinyl sales. They don't enjoy the same sales as in previous years, but if you have amassed a collection, you'll find CD players on sale at very competitive prices this year. I'll be keeping my eyes on retail sites including Amazon, John Lewis, Walmart, BestBuy and Target and bringing you the best Black Friday CD player deals as I find them.

Shopping tips

(Image credit: Technics)

In the lead-up to Black Friday, I like to get a little bit of preparation done in advance to ease the financial burden of all those amazing deals. Hopefully, some of these tips will help you grab a cracking Black Friday CD player bargain.

1. Keep a list handy: By keeping a list of the products you're interested in handy means you'll have a more focused approach when looking out for a great deal. I keep a list of all the products I'm on the lookout for on my phone and on my Amazon wishlist so I can check at a glance what's on sale and when.

2. Budget: This year's Black Friday takes place on the second to last day of the month, so for a lot of people, that means it will fall around pay day. But to take some of the stress out of the big shop, if you can put some money aside for the sales, it can certainly ease the financial burden of grabbing a new CD player. I've been putting a little bit of cash aside for the Black Friday weekend - not a lot, but what I do save now will help once I start adding products to my basket.

3. Shop around: Before throwing your money at a new CD player, comparing prices of the item you're keen on is well worth 5 minutes of your time. Prices around Black Friday can vary wildly, and some retailers will also throw in the occasional freebie. Check the small print and prices.

Myself and the Louder team will be doing that so we can bring you some great CD player savings right here, so keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly. Also keep your eyes on our Black Friday music deals page. Not only will be have CD player deals, but also discounts on all sorts of other products such as CDs, vinyl box sets, headphones, Lego kits, turntables and more.

How we choose products

I've mentioned previously that I still buy CDs so when it comes to choosing a CD player, I first take a look at what the big names including Philips, Sony and Panasonic have out on the market.

I'll then look at what extras the CD player has: Does it have Bluetooth connectivity? Is it compact enough for my music shelf? Does it have a built-in DAB radio? Does it come with a remote control? Do I have wired speakers? Is it portable?

We'll always highlight the important information to help you make an informed decision - and if there's a lesser-known CD player brand, we'll check it out thoroughly before recommending it to you.

Myself and the Louder team will bring you the Black Friday CD player deals that we think offer great value for money - and we'll be posting them right here.

Why you can trust our picks

