Best Black Friday vinyl deals 2020: Drop the needle on this year's best bargains

The 2020 Black Friday music deals will be with us soon, with this year’s event set to take place on November 27. Black Friday music deals are already starting to come in and as the big day approaches, we’ll bring you more unmissable bargains. Top Black Friday vinyl deals on rock vinyl have also begun to pop up, like this amazing deal on Soundgarden’s Live From The Artist’s Den over on EMP, which has been cut from £159.99 to £94.99.

Black Friday vinyl deals 2020: Early deals

Tom Petty Wildflowers & All The Rest | Was £199.99 |now £159.38 at Amazon

Def Leppard: Hits Vegas | Was £40.83 | now £31.05 at Amazon

Rush Hemispheres 40th anniversary | Was £79.99 | now £65.99

Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection: | Was £60 | now £45

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: when do they start?

This year’s Black Friday will land on November 27, while the Cyber Monday sales will take place on November 30. It’s essentially going to be four full days of dedicated sales, although as we have seen, some deals have already started to appear online. So whether you’re after Apple AirPods, headphones, bluetooth speakers and everything in-between, you’re bound to find something for you… and it’s also a great time to pick up some early Christmas presents along the way.

Black Friday vinyl deals 2020: What to expect

With Black Friday 2020 arriving on November 27, vinyl junkies will be in musical heaven if last year is anything to go by. In 2019, we saw massive savings on vinyl box set, picture discs, 2LP sets, live albums and more, so we fully expect to see similar Black Friday vinyl deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday.

With more of a focus on online sales this year due to the pandemic coupled with a raft of new releases like Metallica's incredible S&M2, Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man, Pink Floyd's remaster of Delicate Sound Of Thunder and, of course, AC/DC's comeback album Power Up – which is already available to pre-order on red vinyl – we're expecting to see some incredible deals. We're also really hoping to see Guns N' Roses' enormous Appetite For Destruction Locked N' Loaded box set come down in price. It was reduced last year, so hopes are high for 2020. Fingers crossed!

Keep your eyes here on Louder, and we'll point you in the direction of the very best Black Friday vinyl records across the internet.

How to spot killer Black Friday vinyl deals

With so much going on when it comes to Black Friday vinyl record deals, what should you be looking for? We'd suggest first checking out the RRP of the vinyl package you're looking for. That way, you'll be able to see at a glance how much of a deal you're actually getting. Some vinyl releases will be cut by a handful of pounds or dollars, while others – we're looking at you, box sets – could be reduced in price dramatically.

We'll do our bit by highlighting the best online Black Friday vinyl deals to help steer you in the right direction.

Black Friday vinyl deals 2020: Where to find them

So your looking for a some shiny new wax, but aside from keeping your eyes glued to Louder, there are various online retailers who will be offering discounts on everything from deluxe box sets to single LPs. We recommend Amazon, Townsend Music, Rough Trade, EMP and Base.com if you’re in the UK for Black Friday vinyl deals. And if you’re based in the US, then Walmart and Best Buy regularly carry records and are well worth keeping an eye on.

The best early Black Friday vinyl deals in the UK

The best early Black Friday vinyl deals in the US

Black Friday vinyl deals 2020: How to prepare

With so many Black Friday vinyl deals set to land, it’s best to be prepared. We suggest making a list of your vinyl wants and keeping it handy, as keeping up with the whirlwind of bargains could turn out to be the sonic equivalent of spinning plates as you navigate the sites! Here at Louder, we’ll be keeping this page updated regularly with all the biggest and best Black Friday vinyl sales along with some tasty vinyl that we think is worth grabbing.

2019 Black Friday deal highlights

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Street Survivors | Was £25.10 | Now £15

Paul McCartney Amoeba Gig | Was £34.13 | Now £28

