Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

We listened to music so hard this week that two members of staff were actually hospitalised. They're recovering well, but are taking it easy, confined to bed and undergoing a strict course of Rammstein and Rainbow. It's not pretty, but it is effective. Here's the tunes that did the damage.

John Gält Undeniable

Emerging unscathed from beneath Vladimir Putin’s oppressive jackbooted heels come Ukrainian glam/sleaze rockers John Gält and a video packed with girl-on-girl action. (Or something like that.) If you like what you hear you can download John Gält’s First Run EP for free.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0c0mDkHUvQ)

Ace Frehley Gimme A Feelin

What? Ace Frehley? The Ace Frehley? Yep, he’s back, and he’s back with a song that sounds a bit like Kiss. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjFJTZFL4fc)

Rainbows Are Free Speed God And The Rise Of The Motherfuckers From A Place Beyond Hell

With a song title like Speed God And The Rise Of The Motherfuckers From A Place Beyond Hell, Rainbows Are Free aren’t going to be troubling Radio Two listeners any time soon, but we suspect that’s not the demographic these psychedelic stoners are targeting. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgNFESyFsww)

Eureka Machines Pop Star

Yes yes, we know this came out last year, but they’re playing Camden Rocks tomorrow (3.30pm in the Electric Ballroom). Cheesy? Oh yes, but it makes us grin like the fools we are. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOjOwyT8XEI)

Rockstars On Mars Too Kool for Skool

Featuring London LeGrand, best known for his work with Nikki Sixx and Tracii Guns in Brides Of Destruction. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5Lm1TlNiEc)

Thumpermonkey Wheezyboy

It’s not a new track, but in anticipation of seeing avant-prog quartet Thumpermonkey at the Celebr8.3 festival this weekend, it’s worth revisiting their twisted celluloid exposition for 2012 track Wheezyboy. Part Cardiacs, part Helmet, part Bowie, 100 per cent headfuck. Get yer retinas around this. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W_eZXf1UGmM)

Inglorious Burn

This rowdy bunch of whippersnappers got in touch via the twitters, demanding we listen to their version of Deep Purple’s Burn. And so it came to pass. And lo, we were pleasantly surprised. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqsKLGHUJq8)

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Company Man

A heady mix of diesel and adrenaline, this seriously smokes. We’d go as far as to say that it thrashes like a cornered racoon, and other Southern critters. [](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=unwBMVXA0UI)