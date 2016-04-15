Trending

Classic Rock 223: Reissues A-Z

By Classic Rock  

Re-releases from Rick Wakeman, Iggy And The Stooges, The Cars and more...

Rick Wakeman, 1974
(Image: © Michael Putland)

All our reissue reviews, A-Z.

Graham Bonnet: Line-Up

Phil Collins: No Jacket Required / Testify

Fun Lovin’ Criminals: Come Find Yourself

The Cars: The Elektra Years 1978-1987

The Dark: Chemical Warfare

Iggy And The Stooges: Metallic KO

Bert Jansch: Reissues

The Replacements: The Sire Years

Paul Roland: In The Opium Den: The Early Recordings 1980-1987

Soft Hearted Scientists: Uncanny Tales From The Everyday Undergrowth

Tiny Tim: The Complete Singles 1966-1970

Various: Close To The Noise Floor: Formative UK Electronica 1975-1984

Rick Wakeman: Journey To The Centre Of The Earth

Wild Man Fischer: An Evening With Wild Man Fischer

Classic Rock 223: Reissues