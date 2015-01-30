Within Temptation, Twin Atlantic up for album award

Within Temptation and Twin Atlantic have appeared on the shortlist for this year’s IMPALA Best Album award – described as the “European Mercury” prize.

The aim is to “showcase the musical talent and diversity of releases by European independent labels.”

Within Temptation launched sixth album Hydra via Nuclear Blast in January 2014. Metal Hammer described it as “a career-defining landmark.” TeamRock said Twin Atlantic’s third record, Great Divide, was “smart, slick and modern.” It appeared in August via Red Bull Records.

IMPALA boss Helen Smith says of the fifth annual shortlist: “We have a very strong set of nominees this year.” The Dutch and Scottish outfits are among a total of 23 acts named.

Within Temptation play this year’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derby on August 6-9, while Twin Atlantic tour the UK in May.