"Even In Arcadia might divide longtime Sleep Token fans, but it will almost certainly expose metal to its biggest audience yet." Sleep Token's new album is ambitious, intense and painfully honest

Sleep Token's fourth album takes a stark look at Vessel's fame while dabbling in the kind of genre-mashing that will delight some fans and shock others

By ( Metal Hammer ) published
Vessel standing with a sword
(Image: © Andy Ford)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It's rare to witness a band change the course of a genre in real time. Yet we’ve watched Sleep Token rise from the shadows to selling out The O2, cracking the US Billboard charts, and dragging metal – and all its expectations – with them.

Of course, fame brings pressure. Sleep Token’s fourth studio album arrives not just on major label RCA and with even more hype, but with the added weight of scrutiny, especially from fans who saw 2023’s Take Me Back To Eden as their magnum opus. And yet, Even In Arcadia isn’t an album of anthems; it’s a patchwork woven from of introspection, tension and the anxiety of stardom, all stitched together while the spotlight burns. It presents something that’s more commercially aware, yet also more vitriolic, and far more intimate.

That intimacy comes from the lyrics, stripped back and unfiltered, as if the shine of fame has worn thin. Where Take Me Back To Eden cloaked its anguish in myth, Even In Arcadia leans into confession. Caramel glides on a reggaeton pulse with the line ‘I guess that’s what I get for trying to hide in the limelight’, while Damocles is even more brittle as Vessel shrugs, 'I know these chords are boring’, like someone circling writer’s block but too burnt out to fight it.

Infinite Baths goes deepest, though, with a guitar line that recalls Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Pink Floyd’s tribute to founding vocalist Syd Barrett, who parted ways with Floyd when fame began to unravel him.

But if the lyrics turn inward, the music looks out. Sleep Token are masters of genre-splicing, but here the shifts often feel strategic. Provider is full-blown Usher cosplay, and Dangerous is Careless Whisper for the BookTok generation– all low-rider trap beats that hit with more groove than Vessel’s six-pack.

It’s ridiculous, and yet somehow one of the album’s most memorable moments. The results feel dialled-up, even calculated, except on Emergence, where trap pop rhythms, vocoder vocals and hip hop cadences blend into something more fluid and purposeful.

Still, it’s not all slow-burns and soft edges. When Sleep Token go heavy, they go for the throat. There’s no direct successor to a track like Ascensionism, but Look To Windward – a reference to T.S. Elliot’s epic 1922 poem The Waste Land, and the laws of unintended consequences – gives it a damn good run as a spiralling, Ihsahn-adjacent extravaganza that burns through grief and grandeur before crash-landing into a trap beat.

Infinite Baths also vies for epic status, all soft keys and gospel glow, rising through lush, Deftones-like swells before collapsing into the heaviest, most punishing finale the band have ever recorded. The title track is just as expansive, building like thunder through cinematic piano and strings, but instead of delivering the expected blow, it retreats. Maybe that’s the point.

Even In Arcadia won’t win over anyone already rolling their eyes. It’s an intense, flawed and often stunning record that shows Sleep Token laid bare and exhausted, but also brave, ambitious and painfully honest.

It might divide longtime fans, but it will almost certainly expose metal to its biggest audience yet. You don’t have to like Sleep Token. You don’t even have to understand them. But at this point, ignoring them is no longer an option.

Even In Arcadia is out Friday May 9. Read the story of the band's early years in the new issue of Metal Hammer, out now, featuring two exclusive covers. Order your copy here

Sleep Token on the cover of Metal Hammer issue 400, with a black background

(Image credit: Future)

Sleep Token on the cover of Metal Hammer’s 400th issue, with a white background

(Image credit: Future)
Holly Wright
Holly Wright

With over 10 years’ experience writing for Metal Hammer and Prog, Holly has reviewed and interviewed a wealth of progressively-inclined noise mongers from around the world. A fearless voyager to the far sides of metal Holly loves nothing more than to check out London’s gig scene, from power to folk and a lot in between. When she’s not rocking out Holly enjoys being a mum to her daughter Violet and working as a high-flying marketer in the Big Smoke.

More about metal hammer

“I have pride for what I did and I want to see that come out”: Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil wants to release final recordings featuring Chris Cornell

7 bands that defined Incineration Festival 2025

“Van Halen were opening for us and they were killing us every night. But they were making us be a better band”: How Journey found Steve Perry and made Infinity, the album that set them on the road to superstardom
See more latest